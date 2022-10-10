Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Poll: Two-thirds of Georgians oppose state's abortion restrictions
ATLANTA — A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the law.
Clayton News Daily
Brian Kemp leading Stacey Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied
ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, according to a poll released Wednesday. However, Georgia’s U.S. Senate race is in a dead heat, the Capitol Beat/Georgia News Collaborative Poll found in a survey of 1,030 likely general election voters conducted Sept. 15-Oct. 4 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.
Clayton News Daily
Fishermen Accused of Cheating at Ohio Tournament Indicted
Two anglers accused of putting weights in fish they caught in an Ohio tournament back on Sept. 30 were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempting grand theft and possessing criminal tools on Wednesday, per The Associated Press. Chase Cominsky, 35, from Pennsylvania, and his partner, Jake Runyon,...
Clayton News Daily
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
Comments / 0