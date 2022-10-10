ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

wvua23.com

Renovations complete at the Bama Theatre

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa is boasting some new features after undergoing a monthslong renovation. Now, the building is back in action with its 1930s charm alongside some modern comfort. Paintings on the wall and the room design stayed the same, while theater seating and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Want to tailgate with style? Do what these folks did

TUSCALOOSA – Coaches Corner RV Park celebrated the day before the big game in style. People gathered together for hamburgers and hot dogs. They also had a potluck, with side dishes likes potato salad. The Bama fans sat in their lawn chairs as they enjoyed some live music, performed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama announces homecoming week events

Next week Tuscaloosa will be awash with even more crimson than usual, as the University of Alabama celebrates homecoming week ahead of the Oct. 22 game against Mississippi State. Here’s what’s happening when:. Sunday, Oct. 16. Roll Tide Run. Race begins at 4 p.m. Warm-up/check-in time is 3...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Worlds of Work returning to Shelton State Thursday, Friday

The Worlds of Work Career Expo is back at Shelton State Community College for the first time since 2019 this week, bringing with it industry leaders showcasing what they’re about for more than 4,000 students around West Alabama. The expo, happening Thursday and Friday, offers ninth graders a look...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21

The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college. “Over the last two years, UA welcomed a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

It’s Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has big plans

It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is focused on ensuring you have a home escape plan for your family. “One of the most important tips that we’re going to talk about this week is having a home escape plan and making sure that plan in place,” said TFR’s Holly Whigham. “Making sure you talk with your family about what you’re going to do in case of a fire. Where are you going to go and where are you going to meet.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Don’t get swindled buying football tickets

TUSCALOOSA – People have been rolling into town since mid-week to get ready for the Texas A&M football game this weekend. Ticket prices are actually lower than people predicted. Fans said this is going to be the biggest home game of the year, especially after how AandM beat Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tider Insider: Oct. 11, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Family remembers uncle, friend shot to death Saturday

Two men are dead and the son of one of victims is behind bars charged with the murders. The shooting happened on 20th street at the home of one of the victim’s in West Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators said 30-year-old Devin Martez Quinzy of Moundville...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

