ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study questions effectiveness of colonoscopies for cancer screenings

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfOyj_0iTcPzMY00

A new study is questioning how effective colonoscopies are for cancer screening.

The study published Sunday in The New England Journal of Medicine is the first time colonoscopy procedures have been compared against not having a cancer screening, and study data were taken from a randomized trial

Gastroenterologist, Dr. Michael Bretthauer, who leads a clinical effectiveness group at the University of Oslo in Norway, found the study disappointing, CNN reported. Bretthauer said that as a researcher, he has to follow the science and said, “so I think we have to embrace it.”

Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, pointed out the study's limitations, saying, “I think it’s just hard to know the value of a screening test when the majority of people in the screening didn’t get it done.”

The randomized study revealed that less than half of those asked to get a colonoscopy for the study received one—a number that came out to about 42% of participants.

Out of over 28,000 of those invited to get a colonoscopy, about 12,000 study participants did so.

Doctors believe the benefits of a colonoscopy reduce a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%. The reduction in chances of death is said to be increased by 0% to up to 50%.

Experts want to point out that while the study was large, it did have its limitations, and the results are not definitive.

Healthcare experts say medical practices won't change yet, and patients should not give up on colonoscopies for cancer screening.

Dr. Jason Dominitz, the national director of gastroenterology for the Veterans Health Administration, told CNN, “I don’t think anyone should be canceling their colonoscopy.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says patients can choose from various sources to screen for colorectal cancer, including tests that check for blood and cancer cells in stool and CT scans of the colon, among other methods you can talk to your doctor about.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
CANCER
Popular Science

Colonoscopies still recommended for older adults, despite tepid new research

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. A colonoscopy, a procedure which uses a camera to scope out the length of the large intestine and has long been considered to be the best way to detect the disease. It is recommended for all patients above the age of 45 in the US roughly every 10 years. However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is casting some doubts on the effectiveness of the test.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Colonoscopy#Colonoscopies#Diseases#Linus Colorectal Cancer#General Health#Gastroenterologist#The University Of Oslo#Cnn#Healthcare
MedicalXpress

Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed

On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy