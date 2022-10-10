Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Man Sentenced On Drug Conviction
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been sentenced in Buena Vista County on a drug conviction. 29-year-old Albert Quintana was ordered to serve two years on probation in place of a five year prison sentence on Monday. He pled guilty in August to possession of methamphetamine,...
Storm Lake Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating While Intoxicated and Domestic Abuse Assault
A Storm Lake man was sentenced last Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges. 30-year-old Ketzell Zeledon previously pleaded guilty to 2nd Offense Domestic Abuse Assault, and two counts of Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense, which are all class D felonies. Zeledon was sentenced to up to five years in prison on the Operating While Intoxicated charges, and seven days in prison for the Domestic Abuse Assault charge. Both sentences will run consecutively.
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
Sioux City Police Department relocates speeding kiosks
The police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks, the kiosks issue civil citations not criminal violations.
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
Ashton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident North Of Little Rock
Little Rock, Iowa– An Ashton woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Little Rock on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Michelle Boone of Ashton was driving a 2016 Chevy SUV southbound on Marsh Avenue or L26, three miles north of Little Rock, and less than a mile from the state line.
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Larchwood driver arrested on OWI charge
LARCHWOOD—A 46-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Aaron Robert Crist stemmed from the stop of a Toyota Venza for speeding at the intersection of Highway 9 and Williams Street in Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Ireton Firefighters Handle Three Monday Fire Calls; George Handles One On Tuesday
Ireton, Iowa — One area fire department had no fewer than three fire calls in one day on Monday, October 10th, 2022. According to Ireton Fire Chief Richard Steckelberg, the first call went out about 1:15 p.m. for a field fire at 2378 480th Street. He tells us that the fire involved less than an acre of harvested cornstalks, and they put it out with water. No injuries were reported. Steckelberg says the cause appeared to be a carelessly discarded cigarette. He says they were there for 45 minutes.
Two Siouxland men arrested after allegedly eluding police, hiding in cornfield
Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.
TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
Two arrested after pursuit near Maurice
MAURICE—Two people face charges following a short vehicle pursuit on 460th Street, one mile northeast of Maurice, about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The arrests of 37-year-old Jeremy James Langley of Springfield, SD, and 40-year-old Mark Daniel Stewart Jr. of Aurelia stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2008 Lincoln MKZ that Langley was driving, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
