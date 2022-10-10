Pokemon fans will soon have a chance to add three rare mythical Pokemon to their collections in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games on Nintendo Switch. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, GameStop stores across the US will be giving away free download codes for Genesect and Volcanion. After that promotion ends, Target will be giving away free codes for Marshadow from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.

