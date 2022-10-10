ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Mystery Artist

Pittsford, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Calkins Road Middle School "mystery artist." After a long day at school when all the students and teachers go home, someone is leaving little works of art in classrooms. Each often has a motivational phrase paired with it to bring...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Soaking rain is over. Sun for Friday

Steady rain and gusty winds blew through Western New York this morning. Check out Scott's video for where the heaviest rain fell today. Here's a close look at rain totals from earlier today. Notice the higher amounts West of the Genesee valley. Large scale West Southwest winds tend to dry areas East resulting in lower rain amounts.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
13 WHAM

Local education advocates call for alternative disciplinary methods for students

Rochester, N.Y. — Stephanie Vargas got emotional today when she was talking about her son, who was expelled from his daycare when he was just three years old. “This was very disheartening, very frustrating for me as a parent. My child didn’t understand why he couldn’t go back to his classroom. Why he could not see his friends, the people that he bonded with since he been in this facility since the age of 5 months,” says Vargas.
EDUCATION
City
Perinton, NY
13 WHAM

Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free

New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
ALBANY, NY
13 WHAM

"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
ELECTIONS
13 WHAM

NYS voter registration deadline this week

If you plan to vote in next month's general election, you have until the end of the week to register. New York state residents have until Friday to register, either in person at your local board of elections or by a postmarked application. Forms can be downloaded on the Board...
ELECTIONS
13 WHAM

Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
POLITICS

