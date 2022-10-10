Rochester, N.Y. — Stephanie Vargas got emotional today when she was talking about her son, who was expelled from his daycare when he was just three years old. “This was very disheartening, very frustrating for me as a parent. My child didn’t understand why he couldn’t go back to his classroom. Why he could not see his friends, the people that he bonded with since he been in this facility since the age of 5 months,” says Vargas.

