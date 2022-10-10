The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Rick Turner (Superintendent) and Miriam Owens (Community Relations Coordinator) from Vantage Career Center as guest speakers at the October 6, 2022, club meeting. Rick and Miriam came at the invitation of Corey Walker (Director of Job & Family Services). Rick and Miriam spoke about the Vantage Tax Renewal Levy that will be on the ballot in November and all of the services that Vantage Career Center provides to the community.

