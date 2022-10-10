Read full article on original website
Vantage Tax Renewal Levy discussed at Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Rick Turner (Superintendent) and Miriam Owens (Community Relations Coordinator) from Vantage Career Center as guest speakers at the October 6, 2022, club meeting. Rick and Miriam came at the invitation of Corey Walker (Director of Job & Family Services). Rick and Miriam spoke about the Vantage Tax Renewal Levy that will be on the ballot in November and all of the services that Vantage Career Center provides to the community.
Positive – Pride – Kindness: Paulding & Antwerp Students Recognized
Antwerp students Recognized for Traits of Kindness. At Antwerp Elementary School, Guidance Counselor Erin Lichty is teaching students about positive character traits each month this school year. September’s trait was kindness. Congratulations to these students, whose teachers chose them for demonstrating the trait of kindness during the month of September.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Antwerp Chamber of Commerce October Business Spotlight: Hormann’s Heating & Cooling
Antwerp Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight for October is Hormann’s Heating and Cooling of Antwerp, Ohio. Hormann’s Heating and Cooling have been doing business in the Antwerp community and surrounding area since May of 2002. They offer the best HVAC installations and repairs for local residential properties. Matt Hormann is the owner of the business along with his wife, Lindsey.
Stromski Named ‘Tribute to Women’ Honoree
Cheryl Stromski, a member of the Paulding County Republican Women (PCRW) was recently honored by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women with its “Tribute to Women” award. Stromski was recognized for her many accomplishments in support of the Republican Party, the Federation of Republican Women and her community.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
Lima PODS now require permit
LIMA — The portable on-demand storage units also known as PODS are now under a new ordinance following Monday evening’s council meeting. The City of Lima now requires a permit for the use of PODS. Residential PODS are used for storing furniture, supplies for renovations or personal items...
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
Lima Fire Department responds to fire
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 818-820 N. Union St. around 8:17 p.m. Monday evening. The home is owned by Linda Newland, according to the Allen County Auditor’s website. The property was transformed from a single-family home to a duplex at a...
Van Wert Post Investigates Fatal Crash
Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:13 P.M., on October 11, 2022, on US Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County. A 2019 Dodge Ram, operated by Craig A....
I-75 interchange project nearing the finish line
TOLEDO, Ohio — I-75 drivers will soon get some relief and see lanes start to open back up. Representatives with the Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are in the homestretch of finishing sections of I-75. The construction along I-75 is a part of two separate projects, one that is south of the DiSalle Bridge and another that runs north along the downtown stretch.
ACPH confirms one case of Salmonella; multi-county outbreak is possible
BLUFFTON — Allen County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed one case of Salmonella potentially tied to a multi-county outbreak in Allen, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Hancock County Health Department notified ACPH of a possible Salmonella outbreak linked to a home bakery that distributes baked goods in Allen, Hancock and Putnam counties, according to an ACPH press release Tuesday.
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
Chickasaw man granted early release from prison
CELINA - After serving nearly 14 years at multiple prisons, a 37-year-old former Chickasaw man is set to walk out of Mercer County jail a free man this morning, with several conditions attached to his early release. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham, after due consideration, granted Nicholas...
