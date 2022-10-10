ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Drag Race' Stars Team With FOLX Health for Trans 'SISTERHOOD' Campaign

When it comes to trailblazing moments in television, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 has definitely been one of the most notable. With its initial premiere already featuring queens Kerri Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté as the show’s first openly transgender contestants, 2022’s search for America’s next drag superstar eventually turned into the show’s “most trans season yet” when competitors Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco and winner Willow Pill also came out as trans. And thus, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Estrogen” was born.
Watch the Video for Lil Yachty's Viral Hit 'Poland'

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen the countless memes poking fun at Lil Yachty's latest Soundcloud drop, "Poland." The song opens with the crooner singing, "I took the wooooOOOOOCK to Poland" in his familiar vibrato. The internet went wild. \u201clil yachty drop a song about taking...
Enya Umanzor's Very Unfiltered Miu Miu Show Photo Diary

"The industry does not fuck with us," a candid Enya Umanzor told PAPER the last time we caught up with her and fellow YouTuber Drew Phillips, the co-host of her wildly successful (and unhinged) comedy podcast Emergency Intercom. "Sometimes it pisses me off but then I'm like, Maybe I'm being...
Lewis OfMan Is the Life of the Party

Story by Matt Moen / Photography and styling by Evan Sheehan and Alex Wallbaum (of Breakfast for Dinner) / Makeup by Emily Wolf / Hair by Samuel Venchus. From an early age playing around with music apps on his mom's phone and tinkering around in GarageBand, Lewis OfMan knew he wanted to make music that people would party to. Whether it's a full-on glitter-soaked disco or a more intimate after-dinner soirée, the French multi-instrumentalist strives to provide a soundtrack for any night — and, as ambitious of a goal that may be, he's making headway.
South Korea scrambles jets after North Korea warplanes fly near border

South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Friday after North Korea flew about 10 warplanes near the border separating the two countries, Reuters reported. The planes flew about 15 miles north of the border and 7 miles north of a de facto border in the Yellow Sea. This is reportedly the closest that North Korean military aircraft…
