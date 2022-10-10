Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [10-14-2022 to 10-16-2022]
Art shows, Oktoberfest, spooky films, a garden party and a tortilla tournament. Sounds like a heck of a cocktail… or maybe it’s just your weekend in L.A. For October 14-16 in Los Angeles, check out Pasadena ArtNight, FIGat7th Oktoberst, the Taste of Soul Street Festival, a Beyond The Streets Print Bazaar, the Beverly Hills Art Show, Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Blocktoberfest in Culver City, and more. Start mixing your perfect to-do list below.
NBC Los Angeles
You Can Book a ‘Creepy Cabana,' With a Queenly View, in Long Beach
When we think of the celebrated haunted attractions of the Halloween season, our mind first alights upon the haunted house, the most classic of the frightful fall locations. But in Los Angeles, creative types famously think bigger, stranger, quirkier, and more local when autumn arrives. Ghostly theme parks, ghoulish gardens,...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena's Free ArtNight Boasts Dance, Tunes, and Museum Magic
The Crown City boasts many jewels, but several of the region's most stunning gems seem to shine brightest when a certain free cultural spectacular returns, as it does each spring and fall. It's ArtNight Pasadena we're fully swooning over, that free, museum-fun, gallery-laden, free, music-rich, activity-cool, free, and theater-fab festivity.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘That’s What A Hamburger’s All About’: Opening Day Announced For New Valencia In-N-Out Burger
The new In-N-Out Burger location in Valencia is expected to open this week. The new In-N-Out Burger location at 27510 The Old Road in Valencia is set to open Friday, Oct. 14, according to Kathleen Luppi, the marketing communications specialist for the restaurant chain. The new In-N-Out Burger is at...
cottagesgardens.com
A Midcentury Modern in Pasadena Asks $3.5M
California’s stash of midcentury modern treasures are certainly concentrated in Palm Springs, but that doesn’t mean Los Angeles is without some of its own. In Pasadena, a circa-1967 modern is on the market for $3.495 million. Although midcentury modern homes share similar features, this one stands out with its life-size chess board on the roof and sweeping views of the Los Angeles area.
Eater
In Orange County, a Ritz-Carlton Chef Reimagines the Indian Wedding Spread
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is one of Southern California’s most striking hospitality destinations. The property hugs the cliffs above Dana Point, its lobby-level restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook winding pathways down to a sandy beach and the endless horizon of the Pacific Ocean. It’s an idyllic, and expensive, getaway for Angelenos, Orange County locals, tourists, and anyone else eager for a night out with a view. But the hotel is also home to one of the area’s best-kept culinary secrets, a rising star Indian chef who has quietly become one of the most in-demand cooks for weddings, Diwali celebrations, and other Indian American events and festivals.
NBC Los Angeles
A Sea Serpent Has Been Spotted in La Cañada Flintridge
How does an adventuresome person encounter a cute-but-colossal, super-damp, probably shy, not-really-into-people, and oh-so-gorgeous sea monster?. It seems like "be lucky" would be high up on that list, and "stop in the exact right place at the right time" is important, too. But above all, being at or on the...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
NBC Los Angeles
An Enchanting New Tour Explores LA's Charming ‘Witch Houses'
There are haunted houses, those structures said to be rife with wraiths, and moaning monsters, and the sorts of eternal residents that may be prone to going bump in the night, if they are so inclined. But the haunted house is rather different from the haunting house. We're talking about...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants
Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz Driveaway
Damon Ross and Cylin Busby were driving home Saturday night when they noticed an elderly resident in their driveway. P-22, a well-known and documented wildlife resident of Los Feliz and Griffith Park was hanging out right outside the couple's Los Feliz home.
Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 10 - 13
Watch The Lost Boys on the big screen. Get your scares on at Screamfest. Attend an evening with Pete Souza. Listen in on a reading by poet Natasha Trethewey. Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
