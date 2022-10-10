‘Everyone’s drunk. No uniforms. No food.’ Inside the confusion greeting some of Russia’s newly mobilized troops

Read full article on original website
steve
3d ago
When are the Russians going to wise up and take Putin out. They did it to the Tsar, they can do it to Putin.
110
michael burke
2d ago
Typical dictator mentality. Putting has egg on his face and is totally embarrassed. He thought Ukraine was going to be a walk in the park.
28
Deanna Hobson
3d ago
soon they're not going to have any men of fighting age there, as they are leaving in droves or don't get trained and just surrender as soon as they cross the boarder
29
