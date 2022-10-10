ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
DRINKS
WDW News Today

Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland

Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

First Look at the Magic Key Holder MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today, Disney announced that on October 26, 2022, MagicBand+ will make its debut at the Disneyland Resort, but Magic Key holders will be able to get early access on October 19. A valid Magic Key pass will...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Ticket Prices Increased for Disneyland Resort

Ticket prices for Disneyland Resort have now been increased. The prices vary based on the date, but have increased by an average of $10 per ticket. The lowest price available is still $104, but select dates that were previously $104 have been raised to $114. Prices range from $104 to $179.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed

The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More ‘Harry Potter’ Dark Mark Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood

Right in time for Halloween, more “Harry Potter” Dark Mark merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. This Dark Mark mini backpack features a faux black snakeskin fabric along the sides and back, with a clear vinyl front and top. The Dark Mark is featured at the center of the bag, and there is a silver chain connecting to the zipper.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Individual Lightning Lane Access Prices Will Increase Based on Date

After the announcement that Disney Genie+ pricing is moving to a varied, date-based system, we now know that Individual Lightning Lane access will also follow the new pricing structure. Minimum prices remain the same, but select attractions will see increases in price on Lightning Lane access. For example, Rise of...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Lightning Lane Now Part of Genie+ Service

Lightning Lane access to WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is now included in the Genie+ service, rather than as an Individual Lightning Lane purchase. Genie+ offers access to Lightning Lane reservations as available. The price for the service increased this morning and starts...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Offers Limited Time Discount on Tickets for Vaccinated Guests

As part of an effort by the Japanese government to generate demand in the event industry, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering discounted tickets for vaccinated guests for a limited time. Sales opened today, which caused ticketing website to crash. Through the “Wakuwari” discount program, vaccinated guests can save 20% on...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Developing ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Film

Disney is developing a “Society of Explorers and Adventurers” film based on the society of the same name featured in Disney Parks around the world, most prominently Tokyo DisneySea. According to Deadline, “Strange World” filmmaker Qui Nguyen has been chosen to write the film. Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station

Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
TRAFFIC
WDW News Today

REVIEW: 50th Anniversary ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat’ Slush Arrives at Magic Kingdom

This morning, we noticed a new slush at Magic Kingdom at the Cheshire Cafe. The Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat slush is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations. The “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat” name references the poem written by Louis Carroll. This poem was recited by The Dormouse in the animated film and read by The Mad Hatter in the original book.
TRAVEL

