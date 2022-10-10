Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
WDW News Today
First Look at the Magic Key Holder MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today, Disney announced that on October 26, 2022, MagicBand+ will make its debut at the Disneyland Resort, but Magic Key holders will be able to get early access on October 19. A valid Magic Key pass will...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Ticket Prices Increased for Disneyland Resort
Ticket prices for Disneyland Resort have now been increased. The prices vary based on the date, but have increased by an average of $10 per ticket. The lowest price available is still $104, but select dates that were previously $104 have been raised to $114. Prices range from $104 to $179.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Members Will Receive Both Theme Park Admission and Disney+ Bundle in 2023
Disney is walking back a controversial decision that offered Cast Members a choice between a Main Gate Pass (for theme park admission) or a Disney+ bundle subscription. They have confirmed that in 2023, Cast Members will get both. The Disney Parks Main Entrance Pass grants Cast Members the ability to...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Variable Pricing Introduced for Disney Genie+ at Walt Disney World, Now Can Be $22 Per Guest, Per Day OR HIGHER
With the change to varied, date-based pricing, the price for the Disney Genie+ service has also increased. The lowest price remains $15, but the service currently can run as high as $22 per person, per day. Disney also noted that these prices are for the month of October and are...
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Fantasmic!’ Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022
“Fantasmic!” will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios after two years in November. An exact date has not been announced. It was previously announced the nighttime spectacular would return in 2022. Upon its return, it will feature a new sequence. No details have been officially announced, but the concept...
WDW News Today
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
WDW News Today
More ‘Harry Potter’ Dark Mark Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
Right in time for Halloween, more “Harry Potter” Dark Mark merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. This Dark Mark mini backpack features a faux black snakeskin fabric along the sides and back, with a clear vinyl front and top. The Dark Mark is featured at the center of the bag, and there is a silver chain connecting to the zipper.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Individual Lightning Lane Access Prices Will Increase Based on Date
After the announcement that Disney Genie+ pricing is moving to a varied, date-based system, we now know that Individual Lightning Lane access will also follow the new pricing structure. Minimum prices remain the same, but select attractions will see increases in price on Lightning Lane access. For example, Rise of...
WDW News Today
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Lightning Lane Now Part of Genie+ Service
Lightning Lane access to WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is now included in the Genie+ service, rather than as an Individual Lightning Lane purchase. Genie+ offers access to Lightning Lane reservations as available. The price for the service increased this morning and starts...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo the Flying Elephant Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Don’t just fly, soar on over to Disneyland to pick up the latest addition to the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series! This time it’s a pair of ears themed to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the eighth set in the series.
WDW News Today
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Offers Limited Time Discount on Tickets for Vaccinated Guests
As part of an effort by the Japanese government to generate demand in the event industry, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering discounted tickets for vaccinated guests for a limited time. Sales opened today, which caused ticketing website to crash. Through the “Wakuwari” discount program, vaccinated guests can save 20% on...
WDW News Today
Disney Developing ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Film
Disney is developing a “Society of Explorers and Adventurers” film based on the society of the same name featured in Disney Parks around the world, most prominently Tokyo DisneySea. According to Deadline, “Strange World” filmmaker Qui Nguyen has been chosen to write the film. Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort...
WDW News Today
Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station
Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 10/9/2022 (New Figment Purse, Remy Figures Return Around World Showcase, Construction Updates, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! We’re out for our Sunday stroll, and enjoying this beautiful fall weather. Join us around the park finding new merchandise, playing Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt, a ride on the monorail, and more. Let’s get strollin’. It’s...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: 50th Anniversary ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat’ Slush Arrives at Magic Kingdom
This morning, we noticed a new slush at Magic Kingdom at the Cheshire Cafe. The Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat slush is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations. The “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat” name references the poem written by Louis Carroll. This poem was recited by The Dormouse in the animated film and read by The Mad Hatter in the original book.
Comments / 0