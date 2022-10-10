ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Author Matt de la Peña to speak in Muskegon for Celebrating Heroes event

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKTQ7_0iTcO5mU00

Author Matt de la Peña will be speaking in Muskegon as part of The Community Foundation for Muskegon County and Muskegon Area District Library’s (MADL) Celebrating Heroes event. The event will be held on November 10 at 6 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center.

At the event, de la Peña will talk about his journey of going from a reluctant reader to becoming a writer. He will also talk about the barriers that many working-class boys and young men encounter in the acquisition of literacy. There will also be a book signing, as well as book sale.

De la Peña’s first book, Balls Don’t Lie , was published in 2005. A film adaptation was released in 2008, which was directed by Brin Hill. It starred Grayson Boucher as Sticky, Kim Hidalgo as Annie, and Rosanna Arquette as Francine.

His other books include 2008’s Mexican WhiteBoy , 2010’s I Will Save You , and 2021’s Milo Imagines the World . In 2016, his children’s book Last Stop on Market Street , which was illustrated by Christian Robinson, won a Newberry Medal.

De la Peña also wrote the 2019 book Superman: Dawnbreaker , which is part of the DC Icons book series. In the book, teenage Clark Kent learns that people from the Mexican American and undocumented worker community in Smallville are disappearing. Clark then works with his friend Lana Lang to figure out what is going on in the town.

The Celebrating Heroes event will also include a Muskegon County hero receiving the 2022 Impact Award. The award is given to an individual who goes above and beyond to advance education, foster a dynamic local economy, and promote prosperity for all in Muskegon County. The recipient will also receive a $5,000 grant to a local nonprofit whose work aligns with their area of focus.

“This event is a natural fit as both the Community Foundation and MADL have a shared focus of lifelong literacy,” said Community Foundation President Todd Jacobs. “This will be an evening filled with great networking, food from local favorites, and a celebration of local and national heroes!”

“We are proud to bring NEA Big Read Lakeshore and Matt de la Peña to Muskegon County!” said Muskegon Area District Library Director Ron Suszek. “This shared literary experience not only introduces readers to new and exciting stories, but it also brings us together as a community to offer a better understanding of ourselves and our neighbors.”

Celebrating Heroes will be held on November 10 at 6 p.m. Registration can be done here .

My Magic GR

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
