FAQ: Who qualifies for absentee voting in NYS? How can you apply?

The New York State gubernatorial race is ramping up, as Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 is right around the corner.

For those who want to request an absentee ballot, or want to know more about the process, here is what you need to know:

Do you have to meet any qualifications to vote by absentee ballot?

Yes. According to the New York State Board of Elections, there are five qualifications - you only need to meet one.

You can vote by absentee ballot if you are,

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day. Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19). Unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled. A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital. In jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone awaiting grand jury action, trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor.

How can I apply for an absentee ballot?

There are four different ways to apply for an absentee ballot:

Using the Board of Elections online Absentee Ballot Application portal: https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ If you are visually impaired and require a ballot with accessible features you may apply using the online Accessible Absentee Ballot Application portal: https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/home/accessible By going in person to your local county board of elections By designating another person to deliver your application in person to your local county board of elections and receive your ballot

Applications requesting to receive an absentee ballot by mail must be received by your county's Board of Elections no later than fifteen days before the election. For absentee ballots to be received in person, applications must be received by your board no later than the day before the election.

Important dates to know regarding your absentee ballot:

You must request your absentee ballot online or by mail by Oct. 24

You must request your absentee ballot in person by Nov. 7

You must return your absentee ballot by Nov. 8

Early voting is from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6

How can I cast my absentee ballot?

Do the following in order to cast your absentee ballot:

