ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Nebraska man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

By Paul Hammel
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBu21_0iTcNtQQ00

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks to reporters about Colorado's primary election at the Denver Elections Division offices on June 28, 2022. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

This story originally appeared in the Nebraska Examiner .

LINCOLN — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making threatening posts on an Instagram page concerning Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Among the posts made by 42-year-old Travis Ford were ones that said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.”And “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days.…anything can happen to anyone.”

‘Meaningful penalties’

Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a press release, said the sentence makes clear that “meaningful penalties” await those who illegally threaten election workers.

“The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections,” Garland said.

According to federal court documents, Ford also posted similar threats associated with the president of the United States and another public figure.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard rejected pleas by Ford’s attorney for a lighter sentence.

Gerrard said there’s “nothing special” about being steadily employed, noting that Ford made 18 serious threats over three months. The judge called arguments over vaccine mandates “complete nonsense,” according to the AP.

The FBI Denver Field Office investigated the case, with the assistance of the FBI Omaha Field Office.

Higher stress

The case was part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force launched in June 2021. That task force was launched in the wake of false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” and resulting threats and intimidation aimed at election workers.

Nebraska election workers have reported higher stress and some angry calls from those questioning the validity of the 2020 election results.

A “voter accuracy” group in the state has also questioned whether vote-counting machines were accurate — claims totally refuted by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen in a Powerpoint entitled “Fake vs. Fact.”

Also on Thursday, federal officials arrested a 64-year-old Hiawatha, Iowa, man for allegedly sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa (Arizona) County Board. Mark A. Rissi also allegedly threatened an official in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Nebraska man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Candidates for 3 top Colorado seats share priorities at Denver chamber forum

Colorado’s 2022 candidates for attorney general, U.S. senator and governor reflected on how they will handle issues specific to their office at a forum hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation Wednesday.  Moderator Ed Sealover, a senior reporter with the Denver Business Journal, asked the six candidates questions about key issues they would face […] The post Candidates for 3 top Colorado seats share priorities at Denver chamber forum appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
agdaily.com

Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Getting $442 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More

Nebraska $442.01 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More (photo courtesy of Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Tuesday announced it has released $442.01 million to Nebraska in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Nebraska, providing transportation leaders within Nebraska the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Ford
Person
Merrick Garland
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Nebraska Man#Prison#State#Quentin Young#The Justice Department#Ford#The Associated Press
klkntv.com

Poll shows Pillen ahead of Blood in Nebraska gubernatorial race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new poll shows Jim Pillen several points ahead of Carol Blood ahead of Nov. 8’s election for governor. Jim Pillen leads by 7 percentage points in the gubernatorial race, based on polling from Sept. 26-28. The polling shows Pillen at 48% and Blood...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy