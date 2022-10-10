Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session

After shifting the narrative around maternity style, Rihanna is now onto her next fashion phase: sporty street style. The Fenty founder and newly announced Super Bowl headliner put her own edgy flair on another football-inspired ensemble while at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

Rihanna didn’t let the low-key off-duty moment stop her from stepping out in fashionable pieces. The “Work” singer wore an oversized silver metallic football jersey that featured a V-neckline with the number 25 embroidered at the center and on the sleeves.

Rihanna spotted at a studio in Los Angeles on October 9, 2022. CREDIT: Diesel

She teamed the top with D-Sire straight 5 Pockets jeans from Diesel’s fall 2022 collection. Designed by Glenn Martens, the cotton straight-leg denim has an alternative stonewash technique and is adorned with cuts and abrasions.

To further elevate the moment, the Barbadian billionaire accessorized with stud earrings, a layered statement choker necklace, retro silver sunglasses and a sparkling shoulder bag. For glam, Riri went with a glossy neutral pout and styled her hair in a messy bun, and let tapered bangs frame her face.

Completing the Grammy Award winner’s look was a set of silver metallic sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath her Diesel jeans and appeared to have a clear strap across the toe and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.