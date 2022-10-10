Relive The Best Moments Between John Dutton & Rip Wheeler Ahead Of Yellowstone Season 5

One of the main focal points in Yellowstone, includes the unique relationship between each character on the show.

From John and Beth, to Beth and Rip, Kayce and Monica, Beth and Jamie, John and Jamie, you could talk about them for hours.

Although most relationships on the show are pretty rocky, there’s one in particular that’s remained constant since it kickstarted in 2018…

And it’s John Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s relationship.

Ever since John discovered Rip in his barn as a young boy, after Rip had just murdered his father after killing his mom, John has taken him in, showed him the ways of the ranch, and been a borderline father figure to him. And since he married his daughter Beth in Season 4, by law, John is Rip’s father now.

But over the years, John molded Rip into his right-hand man, who’s willing to do everything in his power to keep the ranch and the Dutton family legacy alive and well.

With that being said, Yellowstone is giving us the opportunity to relive the best moments from John and Rip, from season one to season four.

We’re talking everything from talking about sending a former ranch hand to the train station for the first time, to Rip discovering that John’s cancer is getting really bad, John telling Rip to go pickup a new ranch hand at the prison (which eventually turned out to be Ryan Bingham’s character Walker), and more.

Hell, Rip even discovered John when he was shot full oh holes in the Season 3 finale.

It just might be the most underrated bromance in all of TV, although, they sure as hell wouldn’t call it that.

Check it out.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breaks Record

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Yellowstone Season Five is arguably the most highly anticipated premier in America right now.

However, I don’t even think Taylor Sheridan himself saw this coming.

According to Deadline, Paramount announced that the Season Five trailer shattered records, with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its release on September 29th.

We’re talking about three times as many organic views, and six times more organic engagements than the trailer release for Season Four.

The trailer also got 30,000+ mentions on social media, four times more than Yellowstone Season Four.

It was also shared 190,000 times on social media, and ranked on TikTok and Facebook as the number one and two most-watched videos in the TV world.

Featuring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Rip (Cole Hauser), and more, the video offers a promise from the new Governor of the state of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner):

“I John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the Constitution of the State of Montana, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

With Beth as his Chief of Staff, Jamie presumably involved in a legal capacity and Kayce unable to stay off the ranch, it’s going to be an “all hands on deck,” all-out war for the Dutton family.

And as John states:

“We’re already at war”

With Caroline Warner, the CEO of land developers Market Equities, hellbent on revenge, Thomas Rainwater always in the mix, and Kayce & Monica’s marriage perpetually on the rocks, everybody will have to fight to preserve the legacy that they love.

Season 5 will also feature Lainey Wilson added to the cast, and a few other familiar faces return as cast members, including Josh Lucas, (who returns for the first time since 2019 as young John Dutton), as well as Kylie Rogers (playing a young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (playing a young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020.

Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry), Jen Landon (Teeter), and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5, as well.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres in a special two-hour event Sunday November 13th, only on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Says Death Is Coming In Season 5

We’re a little more than two months away from the release of Yellowstone Season 5, and we’re getting little pieces of info as far as what Season 5 could hold.

We already know that Season 5 will be split into two parts, expanded into 7 episodes each, and… here’s the kicker… the season would be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

Get ready for the spinoffs…

However, thanks to Taylor Sheridan, we also know something else… people are gonna die.

According to Entertainment Tonight, blood will be spilled in Yellowstone Season 5, and it sounds like it won’t just be from those who choose to cross the Dutton family.

It sounds like some major players in the show might be seeing their final moments.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.”

Uh oh…

At the end of Season 4, Kayce said he saw “the end of us,” and at the time it sounded like the end of him and Monica (especially with Avery sniffing around), but in light of Taylor’s comments about the direction of the show, it sounds like that vision quest might have much bigger implications.

We’ll find out soon enough…

The two-part premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount Network.

Kelly Reilly Says Season 5 Will Not Be The Last

Yellowstone is the hottest show on television right now, Kevin Costner is the highest paid actor on television right now, and yet, fans are constantly wondering… when will it end?

After a bit of a slow Season 4, fans started to wonder if the show will meander around for a few seasons to milk the popularity for everything its worth. But rest assured, they’re not gonna pull a Walking Dead.

And that’s a good thing.

Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end.

So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes.

In fact, according to an interview with the New York Times, the end is actually in sight.

“Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.

It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

He echoed that sentiment in a previous interview with Deadline, hinting that show could possibly conclude after Season 6, which might be sooner than fans want, but there’s no sense in dragging the story out for the sake of more seasons (looking at you How I Met Your Mother).

“Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

So, with Season 5 already in production, and the end of the story in sight… could this be the last season?

Kelly Reilly, who plays the ultimate badass Beth Dutton, says no.

In an interview with Vulture, Kelly confirmed that Season 5 is in fact, not the end of Yellowstone, despite what people might be thinking.

“People keep saying, ‘Is it the end? It must be the end… it’s not the end.”

Seems like 6 or 7 seasons might be the lifespan of this show, and since they’ve been using it to launch other prequels and spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan has no shortage of work on his hands.

So even when Yellowstone does inevitably end, it seems like the Yellowstone universe will live on.

