Read full article on original website
KeepTheFaith
4d ago
Soo happy to hear that! That’s awesome! I worked with them back in the early 90s. One of the Best jobs I had! It’s not a job if you love what u do
Reply
2
Related
WPBF News 25
'I feel like Mike Tyson took a couple cheap shots at me': Greenacres man coping with history of disease, crippling medical bills
GREENACRES, Fla. — Dave Cohen walked into his Greenacres kitchen carrying two trays full of pill bottles. “This is what I go through once a month,” he said, as he started counting out his daily pills. “Right here, just in the morning, I take 12 pills,” he said....
luxesource.com
This Unique Palm Beach Home Deftly Taps Into The Best Of Both Coasts
Every now and then, designer Mitch Brown would joke with his upstairs neighbors about convincing them to sell him their apartment. Of course, behind every joke is usually an element of truth. Having lived in their ground-floor residence for more than a decade, Brown and his husband, Rick Moeser, desired more room but were reluctant to leave their prime location near the beach. Fortunately, the designer’s good-natured teasing paid off: The neighbors eventually decided to sell, and the couple inherited the extra space.
cohaitungchi.com
West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples
Life can be fascinating. All you need is to ignite your wanderlust and your adventurous spirit. Ask your honey out on a date night of your dreams. Preferably not one!. You are reading: Romantic things to do in west palm beach | West Palm Beach Date Night Ideas: Fun Things to Do for Couples.
wflx.com
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals
Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
WPBF News 25
American Idol finalist and Riviera Beach native Willie Spence killed in car wreck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sabrena Cooper took a deep breath and then said of her cousin, “Willie loved music.”. Cooper then repeated herself, pausing between the words for emphasis. “Willie loved music,” she said again. And there’s no question so many music fans loved Willie. Willie Spence...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
getnews.info
ONE Sotheby’s ‘Presdon Luczek’ Launches New Property at Boca Raton For Sale
United States-based real estate company, ONE Sotheby’s well-versed real estate professional, Presdon Luczek has launched a new property for sale in Florida, 17800 Key Vista Way, Boca Raton, FL 33496. Presdon Luczek represents buyers, sellers, and investors in ultra-luxury buildings, country club estates, and waterfront properties across Palm Beach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ben West Palm Launches High Tea Seven Days a Week
Starting October 19, The Ben West Palm will be the first and only hotel in West Palm Beach to offer high tea seven days a week. The all-new “Dewey Daily Tea Party” channels the spirit of Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of South Florida’s first inhabitants in 1892, who was a published and celebrated author, including national bestsellers, Bruno. Byrd lived in a nearby estate, which she named, “Ben Trovato,” which was derived from the Italian phrase “Se non è vero, è ben trovato,” loosely translating to “Even if it isn’t true, it’s still a well-invented story.”
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
bocamag.com
Mizner Arts Center Approved and Boca High School Gets Swatted
Boca Raton has approved the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. It happened Wednesday during a special meeting of the community redevelopment agency, which owns the parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Afterward, the city council approved the ordinance that will implement the lease. Even though...
At the Table newsletter: A neighborhood gem closes. Pasta Day deals near.
A neighborhood gem closes. Pasta Day deals near. And there's a big fiesta. First things first: I've got pasta news to tell. Before you decide to ignore National Pasta Day, which is Monday, you may want to know about a few local restaurant specials running that day. Sibling restaurants Louie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
multihousingnews.com
StorageMart Buys Assets in South Florida
The two facilities traded for $18 million. StorageMart has acquired two Tropical Self Storage properties in Stuart, Fla., totaling more than 100,000 square feet. According to Martin County records, Aultman Mobile Home Communities sold the two assets for $18 million. The 972 units will operate under StorageMart’s management. The facilities...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: State discovers lost 'Clown Sighting File' one day after Killer Clown case hearing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Previous coverage: Accused ‘killer clown’ lawyers demand state reveal behind the scenes investigation into other suspect. One day after Sheila Keen-Warren's attorneys asked a judge to order the state to produce several items of evidence, including a "Clown Sighting File," prosecutors have located the allegedly lost file which may throw the trial schedule into disarray.
Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer joining PopStroke Tour Championship
Jupiter's Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer are joining the PopStroke Tour Championship. The duo will play as the TOUR Pro team challenging the PopStroke Tour Championship (PTC) Team winners in the TaylorMade $25K Showdown. The PTC is a three-day international putting competition (Oct. 26-28), bringing together 500 players, both pros...
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
In Boynton Beach, 98-Year-Old Killed In Crash With 99-Year-Old
Woman Named Green In Crash With Woman Named Greenblatt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t mean to make light of death, but what are the odds of a 99-year-old woman named Green getting into a crash with a 98-year-old woman named Greenblatt? Turns […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Looking for fun Halloween events? Here's a roundup from fright nights to pumpkin chuckin
Whether this time of year brings about yearnings for a quiet night with some candy corn and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," a costumed pub crawl or a trip to a haunted house so scary that you wish you'd worn some protective undergarments, Halloween is here and ready rock your (under)world! Here are our Palm Beach County picks, listed from north to south: ...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
Comments / 1