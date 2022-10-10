Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final thoughts on Maryland
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen made his final public appearance with the media on Thursday in advance of the Hoosiers’ Saturday tilt with Maryland. Allen discusses the health of key players, offensive line, cornerback Chris Keys, thoughts on Maryland, and much more. Indiana (3-3) and Maryland (4-2)...
2023 defensive back Travon West decommits from IU football
Indiana has had a third player decommit from its 2023 class. On Thursday, 3-star defensive back Travon West announced he has reopened his recruitment. “I want to start off by saying I thank everyone a part of the Indiana staff for believing and taking the chance on me,” West wrote. “After talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment.”
Bloomington’s Aaron Steinfeldt showing potential as IU contends with injuries at tight end
Tight end Aaron Steinfeldt caught his first touchdown in an Indiana uniform Saturday against Michigan at Memorial Stadium, a 10-yard scamper down the right sideline to put Indiana ahead 13-10 in the second quarter. Until he didn’t. Well after Steinfeldt and his teammates celebrated the touchdown and marched off...
Watch: IU football QB Connor Bazelak on the offensive line and how he can improve
Watch as Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday. The Dayton, Ohio product talked extensively about the offensive line and how he can improve over the course of the back half of the season. Through six games, Bazelak is 155-of-295 passing (52.5 percent) for 1,597 yards with...
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Maryland week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their seventh show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week six loss to Michigan and previewed Saturday’s game against Maryland. Indiana (3-3) and Maryland (4-2) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday...
No magic wand: Rod Carey takes over IU football’s offensive line with no time to settle in
Tom Allen reached the tipping point. He knew Indiana’s offensive line has not played well enough to win for much of the season. It was a make-or-break year for the unit, after its struggles in 2021 prompted a lot of internal questions about processes and leadership. And they have not yet rose to the challenge.
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (10/13)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Close friends Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau carrying big expectations for IU basketball
As the Montverde (Florida) Academy boys basketball team celebrated its GEICO Nationals victory in April, Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino hugged on the court. And that’s when Reneau knew. The pair had grown close in the more than two years they played together and knew each other. Reneau decommitted...
Jackson-Davis says he knows better than to celebrate when long-awaited first 3-pointer goes in
He’s suffered through questions about his perimeter shot for a full three years now. So it would be hard to blame Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis if he let loose a little bit if he connects from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season. Head coach Mike Woodson will no...
Report: Renewal of Kentucky series with IU basketball could include games on campus
After more than a decade of resisting any efforts to play Indiana in Bloomington again, the Kentucky head coach and his administration may be about to sign off on a return trip or two to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We told you a couple weeks ago the revival of the...
Watch: IU basketball men and women live on BTN, plus Woodson, TJD and Thompson breakouts
Watch below more video from Big Ten media day in Minneapolis, including IU’s Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Teri Moren, Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes all live on the Big Ten Network. The first video should start with the Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Thompson BTN segment. If not, it’s...
Transcript: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson at 2022 Big Ten media day
——————- KEVIN WARREN: The next coach to the podium is the head basketball coach at Indiana University, Mike Woodson, who is not only a great college and pro player, but brought so much panache to the Big Ten Conference. Does a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs through his charity golf tournament.
