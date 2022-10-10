ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final thoughts on Maryland

Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen made his final public appearance with the media on Thursday in advance of the Hoosiers' Saturday tilt with Maryland. Allen discusses the health of key players, offensive line, cornerback Chris Keys, thoughts on Maryland, and much more. Indiana (3-3) and Maryland (4-2)...
2023 defensive back Travon West decommits from IU football

Indiana has had a third player decommit from its 2023 class. On Thursday, 3-star defensive back Travon West announced he has reopened his recruitment. "I want to start off by saying I thank everyone a part of the Indiana staff for believing and taking the chance on me," West wrote. "After talks with my family and coaches, I've decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment."
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Maryland week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their seventh show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week six loss to Michigan and previewed Saturday's game against Maryland. Indiana (3-3) and Maryland (4-2) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday...
Transcript: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson at 2022 Big Ten media day

——————- KEVIN WARREN: The next coach to the podium is the head basketball coach at Indiana University, Mike Woodson, who is not only a great college and pro player, but brought so much panache to the Big Ten Conference. Does a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs through his charity golf tournament.
