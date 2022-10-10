ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 12

DeeGee
3d ago

Sad but the way our country is behaving, I'm sure the punishment for her won't fit the crime and color plays a major role in her punishment.

Reply(3)
5
Steph T. Rogers
3d ago

wait caught on tape but gets to go home?? smh this is Why so many take the law in they hands..Smh

Reply
5
Wave 3

Homicide suspect indicted, arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man indicted on complicity to murder and complicity to assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested. The indictment against Anthony Thomas Taylor, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was returned by the October Jefferson County Grand Jury. Taylor is charged with murder for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hospital wedding ceremony held for terminally ill patient

The restaurant closed back in 2020, but now its doors are back open seven days a week. Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
