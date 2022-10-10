ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy receives largest gift in its 139-year history

Shady Side Academy has received the largest gift in the school’s 139-year history, a $15 million personal commitment from S. Kent Rockwell and his partner, Pat Babyak, in support of capital projects included in the school’s campus master plan. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Kent Rockwell and Pat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase

PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Wilmington, PA
New Wilmington, PA
Education
weirstudentmedia.com

The Loss of a Band Director

The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
WEIRTON, WV
Joe Biden
butlerradio.com

Butler Offering School Bus Drivers Additional Stipend

The Butler Area School District is taking action to help ensure enough bus drivers are available to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved a stipend of $15 per driver per day over and above normal pay for the rest of the current school year.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Former B&B construction treasurer enters guilty plea to wire fraud

Former B&B construction company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria, via video conference, pled guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Magistrate Judge James Grimes' courtroom. In 2017 and 2018, B&B named construction president Philip M. Beshara among the defendants in civil lawsuits filed in Mahoning County Common...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
wcn247.com

Senior signal-caller Konieczka concludes career in heartbreaking fashion

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Homecoming and heartbreak not ordinarily are associated. But when Westminster College’s football team welcomes Thiel College for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference Saturday matinee, that will be the case. Titans’ starting senior signal-caller Cole Konieczka’s career has concluded. “Cole broke his ankle,...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

Local COVID hospitalizations have increased according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local jeweler suing PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
UNIONTOWN, PA

