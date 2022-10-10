Read full article on original website
Shady Side Academy receives largest gift in its 139-year history
Shady Side Academy has received the largest gift in the school’s 139-year history, a $15 million personal commitment from S. Kent Rockwell and his partner, Pat Babyak, in support of capital projects included in the school’s campus master plan. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Kent Rockwell and Pat...
Financial expert speaks about Social Security increase
PITTSBURGH — Millions of people who receive Social Security benefitswill get an 8.7% boost in their benefits starting in 2023. That’s about $140 more per month. Explaining the Social Security increase: Watch the video above. "I didn't even realize that much. Oh, wow. I'll pay off some bills,"...
YSU names interim president
Dr. Helen Lafferty will take office at Youngstown State University while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement.
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
The Loss of a Band Director
The Weir High Band has endured a lot this year. After recovering from another COVID-19 year, the former band director, Joshua Garrett, left to be closer to his family, due to his father just overcoming cancer. Garrett informed the band of his departure in August during the Weir High Band’s camp. He stayed until the band camp was.
Butler Offering School Bus Drivers Additional Stipend
The Butler Area School District is taking action to help ensure enough bus drivers are available to transport students efficiently. During Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved a stipend of $15 per driver per day over and above normal pay for the rest of the current school year.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Former B&B construction treasurer enters guilty plea to wire fraud
Former B&B construction company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria, via video conference, pled guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Magistrate Judge James Grimes' courtroom. In 2017 and 2018, B&B named construction president Philip M. Beshara among the defendants in civil lawsuits filed in Mahoning County Common...
FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Senior signal-caller Konieczka concludes career in heartbreaking fashion
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Homecoming and heartbreak not ordinarily are associated. But when Westminster College’s football team welcomes Thiel College for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference Saturday matinee, that will be the case. Titans’ starting senior signal-caller Cole Konieczka’s career has concluded. “Cole broke his ankle,...
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
Local COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly
Local COVID hospitalizations have increased according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared to...
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
DEP fines Shell $670K for erosion, spills during Falcon pipeline construction
Pipeline will feed Beaver County ethane cracker; company failed to report several spills. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a subcontractor it hired $670,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. Shell built the Falcon pipeline to carry ethane,...
Local jeweler suing PNC Bank
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Push continues for urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County leaders are working to increase public safety in the event of a natural disaster. Elected officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, spoke on Tuesday about the push to create an urban search and rescue team. The effort began following...
