The Cincinnati Post

"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement

Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties

In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

A deep dive into the Loveland teacher pay scale

Many things about school funding and finance are made to be more complicated than they should be. When 86% of your Public School District’s budget is comprised of employee compensation and benefits (of which the majority is teacher pay) it pays to be informed (no pun intended). We constantly need new levies because the union-negotiated salary schedule is designed to perpetuate substantial and ever-increasing teacher costs. No one is denying that we have good teachers at Loveland. They should be paid decently but they are clearly not underpaid. The Loveland district has been generous in compensating teachers for years. It would be a benefit to the Loveland Community to address this issue openly in terms of ever rising costs and the ability of our community to reasonably afford them. To that end, here is a deeper look at how the teacher pay scale is structured and compares to the top schools in our area.
LOVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Bonus#Police#Marijuana
wvxu.org

Cincinnati police say it's 'all hands on deck' for BLINK

Cincinnati Police say the BLINK festival this weekend will be an "all hands on deck" event for them. Captain Doug Wiesman says that extends to all city departments. The emergency operations center will be running, and special response teams like SWAT will be deployed. “You have seen what’s happened nationally,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati high school security guard prevents shooting

CINCINNATI — Active shooter drills are now required for staff members at Dohn High School. Recently, a relative of a student pointed a loaded gun at another kid, officials said. Had it not been for a fast-thinking security guard, the situation could have gone from bad to worse. Security...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving. The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be...
CINCINNATI, OH

