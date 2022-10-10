Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement
Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
wvxu.org
Hamilton County solid waste rules revised in what critics call a 'defeat for public input'
The rules for adding or expanding a landfill or recycling center in Hamilton County are changing. Commissioners adopted rules for the first time last December, and voted Thursday to revise them. It’s part of a settlement agreement after Rumpke sued the county over the original rules. Critics say the new...
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
Cincinnati Metro, TANK to offer fare-free rides during Blink 2022
To combat the headache of traveling into the city and attempting to park, Cincinnati Metro and TANK are offering free fares each night of the neighborhood-spanning festival.
Fox 19
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
WKRC
Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
lovelandmagazine.com
A deep dive into the Loveland teacher pay scale
Many things about school funding and finance are made to be more complicated than they should be. When 86% of your Public School District’s budget is comprised of employee compensation and benefits (of which the majority is teacher pay) it pays to be informed (no pun intended). We constantly need new levies because the union-negotiated salary schedule is designed to perpetuate substantial and ever-increasing teacher costs. No one is denying that we have good teachers at Loveland. They should be paid decently but they are clearly not underpaid. The Loveland district has been generous in compensating teachers for years. It would be a benefit to the Loveland Community to address this issue openly in terms of ever rising costs and the ability of our community to reasonably afford them. To that end, here is a deeper look at how the teacher pay scale is structured and compares to the top schools in our area.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati police say it's 'all hands on deck' for BLINK
Cincinnati Police say the BLINK festival this weekend will be an "all hands on deck" event for them. Captain Doug Wiesman says that extends to all city departments. The emergency operations center will be running, and special response teams like SWAT will be deployed. “You have seen what’s happened nationally,...
wnewsj.com
WPD, CCSO locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items; city tasked with clean-up
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022: Here are some keys to navigating the massive light and art festival
CINCINNATI — A number of streets in downtown Cincinnati and Covington, Ky. need to close during evening hours this weekend to make room for BLINK. A number of road closures and traffic restrictions are in place for BLINK. Closures go into effect nightly from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati high school security guard prevents shooting
CINCINNATI — Active shooter drills are now required for staff members at Dohn High School. Recently, a relative of a student pointed a loaded gun at another kid, officials said. Had it not been for a fast-thinking security guard, the situation could have gone from bad to worse. Security...
linknky.com
After years of dispute, county and two cities close to agreement on one troubled road
A road that has been the focus of litigation involving two cities and the county is closer to being improved once an agreement is signed. The Covington City Commission on Tuesday will consider an agreement with the City of Taylor Mill for the maintenance of Wolf Road. The road runs...
CPD traffic blitz: Here's where to expect increased patrols, enforcement
The Cincinnati Police Department is now enforcing a two-week-long citywide traffic enforcement safety blitz. According to the department, the blitz goes from October 10 until October 21.
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
UC Health to reduce hours of use of Air Care helicopters
The company said it plans to reduce the number of hours of service at select medical bases, and said it won't diminish the level of care given to the Cincinnati area.
Fox 19
Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving. The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Stone Creek Boulevard in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Stone Creek Boulevard in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
