Read full article on original website
Related
2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the complainants heard two gunshots near their residence. According to deputies, the complainants observed a dark vehicle driving past the […]
ktoy1047.com
Prescott police recover stolen ATV
The ATV dealer was broken into sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning, leaving several other ATVs vandalized before the thief made off with the one police have now recovered. During the investigation, police recovered a second possibly stolen ATV and are currently looking for the owner. The Caddo Parish...
KNOE TV8
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
swark.today
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrests Stamps man on computer fraud, forgery charges
19-year-old Demontel Armstrong was arrested October 3 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong is charged with forgery in the first degree, theft of property, computer fraud, and breaking or entering of a safe or lockbox. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
swark.today
Arrest made October 3 by Hope police for forgery, computer fraud, theft, breaking and entering
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
myarklamiss.com
Upcoming Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop is coming to El Dorado, Ark. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event is hosted by Southern Airways Express and free airline tickets will be given away as well as other door prizes throughout the Pop Up Shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myarklamiss.com
First annual Harvest Festival in Hampton to support Kennedi Tucker
HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Hampton, Ark is hosting its first annual Harvest Festival on October 22, 2022. The Harvest Festival will include food and games, and all proceeds will go towards the family of Kennedi Turner. Kennedi is a young girl in the town who is currently battling cancer.
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell visits Junction City to speak with students about social media initiative
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, October 12, Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell traveled to Union County to speak with Junction City Elementary about her social media initiative “Responsible Digital You.” “It’s all about online safety and teaching kids how to stay safe online. At elementary schools, I usually give them three tips that are very […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County divorces through Friday, October 7, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Beverly V. McGraw v. Melvin Ray McGraw. October 4. Married May 23, 1998. Matthew Linton v. Makayla Harwell. October 3. Sherry...
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga
The Fulton and Saratoga Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a grass fire in the 2400th block of state highway 355 between McNab and Saratoga on Monday afternoon. Residents are reminded Hempstead County is still under a burn ban and the area is extremely dry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
arkadelphian.com
ArDOT to break ground on Arkadelphia Bypass
Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. in Arkadelphia Friday, Oct. 14, to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass. Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. This new roadway will...
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County suffers 46th COVID-19 death
Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active Cases: 10, down two since...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
KTBS
Marijuana plants, guns seized near Springhill
SPRINGHILL, La. -- Marijuana plants, cash and weapons were seized recently at a house just outside of Springhill. A father and son were arrested. Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post his department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office were armed with a warrant to search a large marijuana growing facility at the house in the 200 block of Jones Road.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Warren family wants answers after 8-year-old son was burned
An 8-year-old boy from Warren is recovering in the hospital roughly two months after he was severely burned and now his family is searching for confirmation on how this tragedy unfolded.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Comments / 0