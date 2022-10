A tree trimmer has died after falling into a wood chipper while he was working, police say. The incident occurred at approximately 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday in Menlo Park, California, approximately 30 miles south of San Francisco, when the Menlo Park Police Department responded to a report of an incident involving a tree trimmer who had managed to accidentally fall into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane while he was working, police say.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO