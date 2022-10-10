ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Zoom Panel to Tackle Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Just Food: Building an Equitable & Local Food Economy,” the fifth panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, October 19, starting at 7:00pm. “Our upcoming panel will be...
GREENWICH, CT
200th Birthday of Renowned American Landscape Architect Frederick Law Olmsted to Be Celebrated in Greenwich

April 26, 2022 marked the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted — author, journalist, public official, urban planner and founder of American landscape architecture. Olmsted and his successor firms designed thousands of landscape projects across the country, including those in Greenwich, Connecticut. His democratic vision of public parks and their capacity to bring communities together is more important than ever.
GREENWICH, CT
Christ Church Packathon Set for Oct 16

Christ Church is organizing another Food Packathon, and are seeking volunteers to help people in need on Sunday, October 16, 11:15 am – 2:00 pm in Parish Hall at 254 East Putnam Ave. Volunteer to work in teams to assemble nutritious ingredients, weigh the packages, seal them, and box...
GREENWICH, CT
