Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Ikea reaffirms its commitment to affordability, while Adyen announces the launch of its platform in Mexico. Swedish home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices, and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during the year ended Aug. 31.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO