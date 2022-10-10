Read full article on original website
Retailers Scramble for Every Conversion as JPMorgan’s Dimon Highlights Looming Recession
If it was anybody other than the CEO of the nation’s largest bank, it would be easier to ignore. But when J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon puts the country on a six-to-ninth-month recession alert, it’s hard not to take note. Dimon’s warning comes in the wake of PYMNTS’...
EMEA Daily: Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Ikea reaffirms its commitment to affordability, while Adyen announces the launch of its platform in Mexico. Swedish home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices, and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during the year ended Aug. 31.
Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan
As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
Agnostic Infrastructure Gives UK Merchants Control Over Payments, PSP Integration
For any business accepting digital payments, navigating different payment systems in order to provide consumers with their preferred method can cause a broad range of issues. For instance, integrating each new method separately can be time-consuming and require a high degree of technical know-how. The fact that payment service providers (PSPs) don’t necessarily prioritize interoperability between their own systems and competitors further adds to the complexity.
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?
Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?. FinTechs have rapidly become an integral part of the United States banking ecosystem. Sixty-eight million consumers across the country use FinTechs such as Chime, Sofi and Ally, and 30 million consumers use such FinTechs as their primary financial institution (FI) in place of traditional banks — and their numbers are growing stronger with each passing year.
Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments
Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Offer B2B BNPL, Returns Management
Today in B2B payments, ReverseLogix and Overhaul help B2B firms with returns management, Hokodo launches a plug-in that adds a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to webstores on Shopify, and Regions Bank enables its corporate customers to send real-time payments. Plus, Thirty Madison Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Quan Zhang says today’s startups must balance their ambition for growth with their overall profitability and cash runway.
Nuvei Launches Payments Interface for Merchants, Platforms of All Sizes
Payment platform Nuvei has launched a payments interface that’s easy for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to implement and includes enterprise-grade capabilities. Called Nuvei Simply Connect, the product is a software development kit (SDK) solution that is simple to implement and features “very low code” tools that allow a business to choose fonts, colors, payment methods, currencies and languages, Nuvei said Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a press release.
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams
In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
Regions Bank Debuts Real-Time Payments for Corporate Clients
Regions Bank has debuted a digital tool that lets its corporate banking customers send real-time payments through The Clearing House RTP network. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) news release, the new service is part of the Alabama-based bank’s iTreasury platform, which offers financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
Personalization Becomes Competitive Advantage for Digital-First Banks
Personalization Becomes Competitive Advantage for Digital-First Banks. The importance of digital banking is about to grow. Spurred by the closure of almost 3,000 physical branches in the United States in 2021, customers say they expect 61% of their banking business to be digital by 2024, with the biggest increases consisting of more ATM- and mobile-facilitated transactions.
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform
Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
Payments Platform Wirex Launches USDC on Stellar
Payments platform Wirex now supports the USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain within the Wirex app and lets users save or spend USDC in real life. Support for USDC on Stellar is now available in the Wirex app using a crypto-enabled debit card, according to a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
Embedded Payments Find New Niche in Cross-Border Money Movement
In the age of eCommerce, as platforms and enterprises expand their reach across borders, embedding payments into the mix can help tap new markets and consumers. But as Nick Farrow, head of bank partnerships with Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS, the sheer number of technological challenges in the mix can prove daunting.
