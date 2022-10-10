ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

9 Best Locally Owned Food Markets for International Groceries

When my husband and I moved to south Westminster in 2019, it was Valente’s Deli Bakery & Italian Market that made our new neighborhood feel like home—and not just because of the sandwiches on pillowy house-baked bread that fueled us on moving day. Maybe it was the smell of simmering marinara sauce lingering in the air or the banter of the regulars as Dino Valente (grandson of founder Fred Valente) sliced their mortadella. Either way, we’ve relished the soothing ritual of the short stroll to the family-owned market, which is celebrating 70 years in 2023, ever since.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The two largest pumpkins ever weighed in Colorado will be on display this weekend in Denver and Aurora

They are the two largest pumpkins ever grown in Colorado. They were grown by different people. But they are related, and both will be making public appearances this weekend. Greta, the second largest pumpkin officially recorded in Colorado, will make a special appearance at Aurora Fire Station 11 this Friday to provide some Halloween spirit and promote Fire Prevention Week.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Chicken Rebel Continues to Expand, With a Third Location Now Open in Littleton

“I think that people are hungry for something different — something craft,” says chef Lydie Lovett, owner and operator of Chicken Rebel. On October 8, the award-winning eatery launched its third brick-and-mortar, at 8245 Bowles Avenue in Littleton’s Chanson Plaza. Like its Westminster location, which opened in February, its latest suburban restaurant is surrounded by chains such as Starbucks and Qdoba. Service at Chicken Rebel is as fast as that of nearby competitors, but without any sacrifice to quality.
LITTLETON, CO
secretdenver.com

This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Denver

Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This November, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. These well known pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
DENVER, CO
Westword

Art Attack: From Rat Fink to Flemish Art, Here's Denver's Weekly Gallery Lineup

From Ed “Big Daddy” Roth’s iconic bad boy Rat Fink to 300 years' worth of Flemish masterpieces, this week’s art openings and events travel far and wide without leaving town. Hispanic Heritage Month continues with another barrage of shows with Latinx artists and themes, and an enigmatic, wandering street artist, who doesn’t reveal where she’s from, returns to Leon Gallery embracing NFTs and butterflies.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Number Thirty Eight Can Keep Licenses, but Hit With Fine, Suspensions

Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that has been in danger of serious administrative action over noise violations, will be able to keep its cabaret and liquor licenses. But Number Thirty Eight, which won Best New Venue honors in Westword's Best of Denver 2021, will have to...
DENVER, CO
9News

9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver

DENVER — In the autumn of 1952, television was still an exotic new idea in Colorado. Harry Truman was President, America was at war in Korea and our state’s population was only a fraction of what it is today. That was the reality for KBTV, when Channel 9...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Attack by Pro-Russian hacker group targets Colorado airports

Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Aurora marketplace will feature Hispanic culture

A new marketplace coming to Aurora will celebrate Hispanic culture and businesses while bringing new life to East Colfax. In 1970, the now vacant 150,000-square-foot building at Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue opened as a K-Mart.  Next year, La Plaza Marketplace will host dozens of vendors that highlight the Latino community. What you'll find there today is an empty building, a VASA Fitness and large group of food trucks, including Tacos y Pollos Za Za Za owned by Chuy Leyva. Leyva plans to take his business inside La Plaza Marketplace when it opens.  "You're going to have food and you're going...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor

Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
DENVER, CO
MovieMaker

‘Colorblindness Is White Supremacy’: Deconstructing Karen Takes You Inside a Challenging Talk About Race

In spring of 2019, the producers of Deconstructing Karen invited several Denver-area white women to a dinner hosted by entrepreneurs Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, whose business, Race2Dinner, offers honest conversations about race. With cameras rolling, Rao, who is Indian-American, told the women that “white supremacy and racism is bad for everyone, including white people,” as the guests nodded in agreement. Then she asked everyone to introduce themselves. One woman said she wanted her children to grow up “colorblind.”
DENVER, CO

