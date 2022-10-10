RHOP Season 7 Premiere Delivers Premium Mess; Coochie Cravings & Chaos Commence

‘RHOP’ is BACK

Twitter was ABLAZE during the highly anticipated ‘ RHOP ‘ Season 7 premiere that jumped wig-first into entertaining storylines including Mia’s cancer scare, Ashley’s divorce from husband-turned-future roommate Michael Darby, Robyn ‘s (unlikely) marriage to Juan, Wendy potentially going into business with Peter Thomas, Candiace freezing her eggs while fighting with Chris, and more in what’s shaping up to be another great season.

It didn’t take long for Gizelle to get into her groove by saying “this is what cancer/no cancer looks like?” to Mia (who previously shared her cancer scare) at a party. RUDE!

Ashley Darby fans who couldn’t stand her questionable husband Michael Darby were pleased to see that she went through with the divorce despite the couple potentially moving into a house together.

However, the divorce seemingly came with a steep cost. COOCHIE CRAVINGS??

The messy show producers also introduced former ‘RHOA’ star Peter Thomas who’s rumored to have been dating Gizelle.

As previously reported, loud whispers of Gizelle ‘dating’ Peter stemmed from an MTO report that said:

“Gizelle has been a frequent visitor of Peter Thomas’] new Bar One restaurant located in Baltimore Harbor. And the two have developed a relationship.”

The not-very-believable rumor shocked Bravo viewers who wondered why Gizelle, who attended Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill, would be cozying up to the 55-year-old model’s ex.

But would you really be shocked, though?

As expected, Gizelle exclusively denied the rumor to TheJasmineBRAND saying, “ It is 100 percent NOT TRUE.”

The last man Gizelle was linked to was of course her ex-husband Jamal Bryant who she ended things with, again, shortly after.

It’s unclear if she’s seeing someone new although rumors swirled that she might be dating Van Jones , something fellow housewife Wendy Osefo shaded her over.

As for Wendy, she’s currently a hot topic of discussion after footage surfaced of her embroiled in an argument with fellow housewife Mia Thornton.

Interestingly enough, the ladies were arguing at Bar One Miami which is, of course, owned by Gizelle’s rumored maybe-boo Peter Thomas.

While discussing her new book “Tears Of My Mother” on Yahoo’s “In The Know ,” Osefo told host Gibson Johns that viewers need to take a close look at what happens with Mia when that martini moment airs.

“I would tell the viewers to pay very close attention to her from the beginning,” said Dr. Wendy. “And see if that action matched the words. Spoiler alert, it doesn’t. And that’s why if you pay attention to the trailer, Karen is so relaxed and calm. Because there was nothing there.” “It kind of comes from nowhere a little bit for you…” responded John. “Exactly. Because if there was something tense—you know Karen. She’s not in any mess. She would have probably gotten up, or walked away, or she would have been like this. But you can tell from her demeanor completely that this is not anything,” she added while noting that they were just having a calm dinner. Pay very close attention.”

What was your fave moment from the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest (and messiest) tweets from the Season 7 premiere on the flip.