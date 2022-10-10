Read full article on original website
UC Irvine Preceptors Awarded Long Foundation Prize for Excellence in Teaching
University of California, Irvine Medical Center pharmacists Michelle Nguyen and Tiffany Phung are the recipients of the University of California San Francisco prestigious Long Foundation Prize for Excellence in Teaching awards. The Long Teaching Award is given to preceptors whom students select as outstanding clinical educators and is the highest...
UCI and BlackBerry win National Science Foundation convergence accelerator grant
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 – The National Science Foundation has awarded $750,000 to a multidisciplinary team from the University of California, Irvine’s Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute, its Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences and BlackBerry to address the challenges around secure communications on public 5G networks.
New Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute on UCI campus advances whole-person care
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 — The Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute has a sparkling new home on the University of California, Irvine campus that will significantly expand its clinical, teaching and research efforts to advance evidence-informed, whole-person care. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, will mark the official opening of the site.
Decarbonization leads to more equable air quality in California
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 – As Californians work toward a publicly stated goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, residents of the Golden State stand to reap such additional benefits as cleaner air, widespread improvements in public health and related cost savings, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine. But the extent to which these plusses will be shared by all stakeholders, including historically underserved communities, remains a matter for debate.
Urban dwelling
Given that humans have been living in cities for some 9,500 years, you’d think we would have gotten cities right by now. If the residents of ancient Mesopotamia were transported to a modern American city, they would doubtless be astonished by many things – an electrical grid, running water, well-equipped hospitals and speedy automobiles being just a few of the wonders. But they might also be puzzled by the number of citizens whose closest thing to a home is a blue plastic tarp, while actual abodes were placed beyond their reach by unaffordable rents and decadeslong housing shortages.
