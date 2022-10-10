Read full article on original website
Bradford Man Arrested in Lagrange With a Variety of Illegal Drugs
A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
Silver Alert issued for missing Vienna man
VIENNA, Maine — Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office for a missing Vienna man. Michael Holmes, 71, was last seen leaving a residence on Tower Road in Vienna on foot on Oct. 6. Holmes reportedly had plans to go to Winthrop, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Tuesday.
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
Lamoine death ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man Monday in Lamoine has officially been ruled a homicide. The man's body was found in a home on Shore Road, where the homicide reportedly occurred. His cause of death was released Sunday following an investigation from the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Sunday.
Positive COVID test leads to delay in trial of Stockton Springs mom charged in son’s death
The trial of a Stockton Springs woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son is on pause due to a case of COVID-19. Jessica Trefethen’s jury trial began Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast, but it’s now on hold after a prosecutor tested positive for COVID.
Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine
LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
Testimonies continue for 3-year-old murder trial in Stockton Springs
BELFAST, Maine — The trial continued Friday for Jessica Trefethan, who pled not guilty to depraved indifference murder in connection to the death of her three-year-old son, Maddox, in June of 2021. The prosecution continued calling witnesses to the stand Friday. Some of the witnesses included Trefethan's mother, Sherry...
Ellsworth center bringing awareness to domestic violence
ELLSWORTH, Maine — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth wants to bring awareness to abusive relationships. "There are so many different ways people can take part and reach out to survivors," Interim Executive Director Kelly Brown said. "Our hope...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor
BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
Bangor holds first clean up event at the city's largest homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
