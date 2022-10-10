A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.

LAGRANGE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO