Bradford, ME

Z107.3

Bradford Man Arrested in Lagrange With a Variety of Illegal Drugs

A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
LAGRANGE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun

BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
Q106.5

Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for missing Vienna man

VIENNA, Maine — Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office for a missing Vienna man. Michael Holmes, 71, was last seen leaving a residence on Tower Road in Vienna on foot on Oct. 6. Holmes reportedly had plans to go to Winthrop, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Tuesday.
VIENNA, ME
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lamoine death ruled a homicide

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man Monday in Lamoine has officially been ruled a homicide. The man's body was found in a home on Shore Road, where the homicide reportedly occurred. His cause of death was released Sunday following an investigation from the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Sunday.
LAMOINE, ME
wgan.com

Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine

LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth center bringing awareness to domestic violence

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth wants to bring awareness to abusive relationships. "There are so many different ways people can take part and reach out to survivors," Interim Executive Director Kelly Brown said. "Our hope...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WGME

A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor

BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows

Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
ORLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

