3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
Iconic Massachusetts furniture store Rotmans closing after 60 years
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre brick-walled warehouse and showroom is closing after more than 60 years. Worcester’s Rotmans Furniture will begin total liquidation of its inventory on Friday at its 725 Southbridge St. store, as its president and CEO of more than 40 years Steve Rotman, 83, retires.
BJ’s moves to new headquarters
BJ’s Wholesale Club has a new home. The club retailer officially moved into its new Club Support Center headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of September, according to a company press release Tuesday. The Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive, can house...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Planting family roots with Pecorino and Houlden Farm in Grafton, Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Born in Germany and craving the specialty meats and cheeses from her childhood, Simone Linsin, decided to make her dreams come true. She now serves up a “slice of Europe” in her Grafton cheese shop,Pecorino. Houlden Farm is a multi-generational family farm at the...
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
Browse through Off the Common Antiques or become a farmer at the Community Harvest Program
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Owners Ed and Morgan King purchased and transformed an over 100-year-old former gas station into anOff The Common Antiques Marketplace. Located in the heart of Grafton Center, more than 50 vendors are showcased from vintage to craft. A small nonprofit is making a big difference. The...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Ben Has Your Back: Many cars still fetching well over MSRP
NORWOOD, Mass. — Sticker shock at the car dealer continues, but a new report shows Boston overall fares better than most markets across the country when it comes to how much new cars are selling for above the sticker price. A new study by the Cambridge-based car shopping website.
Touring Sauchuk and Volante farm's corn field and cooking with corn at Henrietta's table
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fun facts about corn! What’s the difference between sweet corn and field corn? How does corn inspire some of the area’s best chefs? What is hasty pudding, after all?. Recipes from Executive Chef Peter Davis and Pastry Chef Danny Angelopolus at Henrietta’s Table, The...
Life saving research and the world's largest collection of Willard Clocks call Grafton, Massachusetts, home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University is the only veterinary school in New England offering progressive academic programs, high-quality clinical care services and original research. More than 40 research programs or clinical trials are ongoing right now. Nestled in the rolling hills of...
Touring Nicole's hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts, stopping at Ridge Valley Stables and Bread Guy Breads
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ridge Valley Stables opened in 1972 and is a family-owned and family-oriented stable. They specialize in horse boarding and pony party experiences and trail rides through Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod. After 30 years working in education, Chuck Brown decided to fire up the oven and...
