Haverhill, MA

WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts furniture store Rotmans closing after 60 years

WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre brick-walled warehouse and showroom is closing after more than 60 years. Worcester’s Rotmans Furniture will begin total liquidation of its inventory on Friday at its 725 Southbridge St. store, as its president and CEO of more than 40 years Steve Rotman, 83, retires.
WORCESTER, MA
grocerydive.com

BJ’s moves to new headquarters

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a new home. The club retailer officially moved into its new Club Support Center headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of September, according to a company press release Tuesday. The Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive, can house...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ben Has Your Back: Many cars still fetching well over MSRP

NORWOOD, Mass. — Sticker shock at the car dealer continues, but a new report shows Boston overall fares better than most markets across the country when it comes to how much new cars are selling for above the sticker price. A new study by the Cambridge-based car shopping website.
BOSTON, MA

