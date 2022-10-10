As classes inch closer to the end of the semester, more students begin to sacrifice their mental health to ace their exams, but at what cost?. It has become part of the college culture to pull all-nighters, chug energy drinks and caffeine and skip other classes in order to study for exams. However, it is important to still prioritize your wellbeing because doing such unhealthy actions isn’t sustainable and won’t always guarantee getting a decent grade.

