Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Timberwolves-Lakers Preseason Health Update
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking to notch a second straight preseason victory, this time in a home rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves that tips off at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. But who will be available for L.A.?. View the original article to see embedded media. Wing Troy...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Reminisces About Facing LeBron James In 2018 Playoffs
Every NBA player has a personal story of facing LeBron James. For Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, it was the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs. Oladipo was playing for the Indiana Pacers and matched with the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs won the series 4-3. On a...
Centre Daily
Could Christian Wood Be Mavs’ Next Jason Terry?
The Dallas Mavericks moved on from Kristaps Porzinigs ahead of the midseason trade deadline. It didn't take long for them to take a chance on another dynamic offensive threat at the center position. Shortly after a run to the Western Conference Finals, the Mavs traded for Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets.
Centre Daily
Why didn’t Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play more in the preseason?
The preseason is a good time for veterans to work on getting in game shape ahead of the regular season. It also serves as an opportunity for players fighting for a roster spot to state their case to stick around. This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers veterans Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey...
Centre Daily
Three Big Questions for the Trailblazers for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.
Centre Daily
Thunder Wrap Up Preseason with a Win over the Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally wrapped up their six-game preseason after a 118-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder had a 36-point second quarter which helped set the tone for the rest of the game. They also faced a close late-game situation where the Thunder stayed composed and finished the game with a win.
Centre Daily
Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died
Former 76ers star Lucious “Luke” Jackson died Wednesday at a hospital in Houston due to heart problems, according to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas. He was 80 years old. Jackson, who played with the 76ers from 1964 to ’72, won a NBA championship with the franchise during the 1966–67 season. He played with two-time champion and 13-time All-Star Wilt Chamberlain.
Centre Daily
Dallas Mavs at Utah Jazz GAMEDAY: Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch
As the clock was winding down in Game 6 of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz in May, Dallas held a 98-96 lead as then-Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic pump-faked Spencer Dinwiddie to attempt a wide-open 3-pointer that could've forced a Game 7. Clank... Somehow, Bogdanovic missed...
Centre Daily
FanDuel Promo Code Offer Unveils New Bet $5, Get $150 And NBA League Pass Deal
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The pinnacle of the sports calendar has arrived with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL all in full swing. That also means the pinnacle of online sports betting has arrived, and the new temporary FanDuel promo code offer is delivering $150 in free bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. This deal is for all new players who register for a account and place a minimum $5 wager of using the FanDuel mobile sports app.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Centre Daily
Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason
Through three preseason games against NBA competition, the Oklahoma City defense continues to look legitimate. While hot shooting streaks and errant fiery games are bound to happen in the NBA preseason, defensive energy and rotations are much more replicable. And that’s exactly what OKC has brought to the table thus far.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle
It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
Centre Daily
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Praises Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
It’s an excellent time to be a Philly sports fan. The Philadelphia Phillies advanced past the first round of the playoffs after making the postseason for the first time in over ten years. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top team in the NFL, as they remain undefeated at...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims Postseason Strikeout Lead
As it turns out, Clayton Kershaw was just taking a temporary break from his status as career postseason strikeout leader. Kershaw began the month as the career leader with 207 career playoff strikeouts but held just a two-K edge over Justin Verlander's 205. Verlander started Game 1 of the ALDS...
Centre Daily
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
