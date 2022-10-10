José Alvarado isn't the sort of player who hides his emotions, and after the incredible second half he had, why should he?. His emotions certainly haven't gotten in the way of his electric performance the past several months, and if anything, they aided Alvarado through his eighth inning shutdown appearance during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO