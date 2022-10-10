ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1

José Alvarado isn't the sort of player who hides his emotions, and after the incredible second half he had, why should he?. His emotions certainly haven't gotten in the way of his electric performance the past several months, and if anything, they aided Alvarado through his eighth inning shutdown appearance during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Thomson Says “No Chance” for Change at Top of Phillies’ Lineup

Game 2 of the NLDS did not go the way the Philadelphia Phillies wanted. Despite Zack Wheeler's distinct sharpness through five innings, a costly misplay at first base by Rhys Hoskins began a domino effect that spiraled into an eventual Phillies' loss. Hoskins has been a net negative in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

The Most Improbable Caught Stealing in a Long, Long Time

As soon as Padres starter Yu Darvish walked Mookie Betts to lead off the fifth inning of last night’s NLDS Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, nearly everybody watching the game knew Betts would try to swipe second base. And almost certainly, he would be safe. The score was tied,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims Postseason Strikeout Lead

As it turns out, Clayton Kershaw was just taking a temporary break from his status as career postseason strikeout leader. Kershaw began the month as the career leader with 207 career playoff strikeouts but held just a two-K edge over Justin Verlander's 205. Verlander started Game 1 of the ALDS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
