Ant and Dec have taken home the Best Presenter gong at the National Television Awards for the 21st time in a row.The pair, who were announced as the winners on Thursday evening (13 October), have won annually for over two decades in the public-voted awards.The presenters could not attend the ceremony themselves after testing positive for Covid-19, but were keen to express gratitude to those who voted for them from home."Thank you SO much for voting for us, it is always appreciated and never taken for granted. You’ve made us feel tons better! Huge love," wrote Dec on Twitter.However,...

