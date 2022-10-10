ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City interchange dedicated to Billy Graham

By Anslee Daniel, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdWSO_0iTcHAvp00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local lawmakers made their way to south Johnson City on Monday for the newly dedicated Billy Graham Memorial Interchange unveiling.

Drivers heading to Johnson City from Elizabethton can see the new signage, which represents the final installment of the interchange.

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Reps. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) were in attendance, in addition to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and other leaders.

Lawmakers told News Channel 11 that the spot was chosen because Billy Graham’s family passes through the spot to reach Nashville.

“There’s no partisanship when it comes to understanding that we should all live together and love each other, and really we don’t have to agree politically with each other, but at the end of the day, we should all at least go out and be friends,” said Crowe. “And I think religion brings us all together.”

Lawmakers at the ceremony said several people in the Tri-Cities grew up listening to and watching Graham preach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

ETSU radio station hoping to raise funds to replace equipment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s campus radio station, WETS-FM, is hosting its annual fall fund drive. The drive began Oct. 8 and runs through Friday, Oct. 14. Funds from the drive go directly to supporting the programming and replacing old equipment at the station, according to a release from ETSU. “The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Government
City
Elizabethton, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rusty Crowe
Person
Billy Graham
Person
Rebecca Alexander
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash

UPDATE 10/8/2022 2:09 P.M.: The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has died from injuries at JCMC, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. ———————————————————————————————————- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on […]
WJHL

Police arrest Abingdon man after allegedly finding 100s of grams of suspected fentanyl

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-month investigation led to a drug bust that reportedly uncovered multiple pounds of various drugs, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday. Authorities say that the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force issued a warrant to search the home and vehicle of Donald Allen […]
WJHL

Bays Mountain planning new programs once bobcats arrive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Now that two bobcat kittens are scheduled to fill the enclosure that formerly housed Kirby the bobcat, Bays Mountain staff said they’re preparing for a closer relationship between the public and their animals. “Kirby could on occasion be a little bit standoffish, he liked to stick to himself,” said Tyler Wicks, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJHL

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy