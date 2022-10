The Tigers are headed to Tallahassee to battle the Florida State Seminoles Saturday night at 7:50pm (coverage starts at 7:30) on ABC. Between 1992 and 2014 the Tigers lost 11 of their 12 trips to the Sunshine State’s capital city, but they won in 2016 and 2018 before 2020’s infamous last-minute FSU cancelation. Clemson looks to make it three-in-a-row in Tallahassee and seven in a row overall, but an improved Seminoles team could offer stiff resistance.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO