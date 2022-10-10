Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology , by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman.
Sean Penn’s Mom Eileen Ryan Dead At 94: 5 Things To Know About ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star
Eileen Ryan was an accomplished actress of both stage and television. She was the mother of Oscar winner Sean Penn. Eileen passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 94. It’s the end of an era for Sean Penn, 62, after his mother, actress Eileen Ryan, died...
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’
“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
Neil deGrasse Tyson debunks Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plane stunt: ‘His body would splatter’
Neil deGrasse Tyson said Tom Cruise's pilot shouldn't survive the "Top Gun: Maverick" opening stunt. The scientist took to Twitter to explain how the supersonic speeds would've killed him. Tyson also suggested an interesting change to the movie's climactic scenes. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has become a reliable source of...
Kaley Cuoco expecting 1st child with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond blessed and over the moon'
Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. The "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who is also an actor. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Marilyn Monroe Was Pregnant 3 Times in Her Final Years of Life—Here’s if She Had Any Children
Since her death more than 60 years ago, fans have wondered if Marilyn Monroe had children and whether she wanted a family with any of her three husbands. Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Gladys Pearl Monroe, placed her into the foster care system when she was a child. (Marilyn never knew her father, though a 2022 test revealed that her biological father was Charles Stanley Gifford, her mother’s co-worker whom she had an affair with in 1925.) Marilyn moved from home to home throughout her childhood until her marriage to her first husband, James Dougherty, when she was 16 years old.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced
After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’
William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
