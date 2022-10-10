ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 4

John Barry
3d ago

I drove bus for over 20yrs. and had probably 15 or more cars pass my bus , and maybe a tenth of them got a ticket. In order to catch them you have to get a plate number and at the same time you have to make sure the students getting off are safe. I even had a driver try to pass on the right passing other vehicles stopped for my lights.

Reply
2
Related
WILX-TV

Michiganders can now get digital license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gift of Life Michigan and DNR team up to save lives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gift of Life Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are teaming up to add more names to the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, saving more lives and giving additional hope to the thousands of people who are waiting for an organ in Michigan. “We...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#School Bus#Community Service
US 103.1

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist toured the I-496 reconstruction site while providing updates on the Rebuilding Michigan Project. Gilchrist was joined by Elissa Slotkin, State Representative Kara Hope, County Commissioner Ryan Sebolt, and Lansing Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-DiSessa. On Tuesday, he provided updates on the Whitmer Administration’s...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

MSU Extension Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant applications are open!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Clean Boats, Waters grant is an opportunity for any organization dedicated to boater education about aquatic invasive species and the protection of Michigan’s waterways. Michigan State University (MSU) Extension is leading the effort to implement the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program in cooperation with...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

There are some changes coming dear kills this season in Michigan. In the past, deer hunters could respond via surveys for registration. Now, information will be collected online, so that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can track data in real time. WNDU reports that hunters can now register a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy