Read full article on original website
John Barry
3d ago
I drove bus for over 20yrs. and had probably 15 or more cars pass my bus , and maybe a tenth of them got a ticket. In order to catch them you have to get a plate number and at the same time you have to make sure the students getting off are safe. I even had a driver try to pass on the right passing other vehicles stopped for my lights.
Reply
2
Related
WILX-TV
Department of State partners hold driver’s license restoration clinic in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General partnered with Union Missionary Baptist Church and DTE Energy in Lansing to host the latest in a series of free driver’s license restoration clinics. “At every stop along our Road to Restoration series,...
WILX-TV
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
WILX-TV
Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
WILX-TV
Over 100 Michigan schools participate in National Walk and Roll to School Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling as part of the celebration to highlight the importance of safe, and active travel. More than 60% of past Walk and Roll and Bike and Roll to School Day organizers say their events led to policy or environmental changes in their communities.
WILX-TV
Gift of Life Michigan and DNR team up to save lives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gift of Life Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are teaming up to add more names to the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, saving more lives and giving additional hope to the thousands of people who are waiting for an organ in Michigan. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
WILX-TV
Retired Westland police officer grows Michigan’s newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Just in time for fall activity planning. The Bobby family presents one of Michigan’s newest corn mazes. They have spent the past two years brainstorming the best way to use their 19 acres of land in New Boston at 38575 Ash Road. Matthew and...
WILX-TV
Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours I-496 rebuilding project in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist toured the I-496 reconstruction site while providing updates on the Rebuilding Michigan Project. Gilchrist was joined by Elissa Slotkin, State Representative Kara Hope, County Commissioner Ryan Sebolt, and Lansing Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-DiSessa. On Tuesday, he provided updates on the Whitmer Administration’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
WILX-TV
Michigan construction worker identified as Hurricane Ian victim
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews in Florida on Oct. 4 about 5 days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 trying to escape floodwaters. His cause of death was ruled as drowning.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
WILX-TV
MSU Extension Clean Boats, Clean Waters grant applications are open!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Clean Boats, Waters grant is an opportunity for any organization dedicated to boater education about aquatic invasive species and the protection of Michigan’s waterways. Michigan State University (MSU) Extension is leading the effort to implement the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program in cooperation with...
95.3 MNC
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
There are some changes coming dear kills this season in Michigan. In the past, deer hunters could respond via surveys for registration. Now, information will be collected online, so that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can track data in real time. WNDU reports that hunters can now register a...
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Comments / 4