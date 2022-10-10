Read full article on original website
Susan Milligan
3d ago
my sincerest sympathy to this beautiful young lady. May God be with you all😥+
Reply
8
Pa'trise Williams
3d ago
Why would she allow him in with current boyfriend 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🙏🙏🕊️🕊️
Reply(2)
8
Philip John
2d ago
All their lives are forever changed...what's crazy is that it can happen in anyone's house. People are unpredictable...
Reply
2
Related
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
Cypress man gets life in prison for murder of good Samaritan in robbery at Chinatown restaurant
A Marine veteran who was dining with his wife and 8-year-old son on New Year's Day was shot to death in the restaurant.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
8-year-old twins found after going missing from apartment complex in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police asked the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday. They later announced that they had been found. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
Sister of victim in Baytown killing says suspect's mental health is 'no excuse' for it
The suspect's mother told ABC13 that her son suffered from bipolar disorder for years. But one of the victim's loved ones says he should've gotten help.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of Pamela Turner
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Harris County jury has reached a verdict in the trial for a Baytown police officer in the fatal shooting of Pamela Turner who, family members said, was a mental illness patient. The officer, Juan Delacruz, was found not guilty on Tuesday. He was charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2nd suspect found guilty after 11-year-old murdered in his sleep in 2019, DA's office says
Kamren Jones was 11 years old when shooters mistook him for a previous tenant and shot at his home, striking, and killing him.
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
theleadernews.com
Man fatally shot outside Inwood apartment complex
Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting of a man at a Greater Inwood apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending an autopsy from the Harris County medical examiner, according to the department. Officers just after 7 p.m....
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
fox26houston.com
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state
The suspect was arrested in Dallas, where he was seen driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description of the vehicle given in DeLaunte Maxie's murder, records state.
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
Click2Houston.com
3 students arrested after stabbing during brawl at Wharton HS, officials say
WHARTON, Texas – Police say two Wharton ISD students are being treated at the hospital, and three others were arrested after a stabbing at Wharton High School on Wednesday. Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said there was a fight between multiple students, and two students ended up stabbed during the altercation.
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
People
338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 15