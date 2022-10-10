ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

'He loved every minute': Boy, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, returns to school

By Dave Berner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8SkU_0iTcGJL500

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed after he was shot during the Fourth of July Highland Park shooting , has returned to school.

His family released a statement Monday in which they said they are encouraged with this step — one they thought would be very far away.

“It has been one of the most humbling and hopeful experiences of our lives to watch our precious 8-year-old, who has had so much cruelly and violently ripped away from him — his life needlessly and forever changed — so cheerfully and excitedly count down the days leading to his return to school,” his family wrote in the statement.

The transition is expected to be slow and gradual, as Cooper needs more rehabilitation.

Cooper is wheelchair bound after critical gunshot wounds severed his spinal cord.

His parents said the back-to-school day was emotional, but a joy.

“He loved every minute, and his exact words were, ‘If I had not been shot, paralyzed, and had to be in a wheelchair, it would have been a perfect school day, but it was a really great day!  I loved it!’” his family wrote.

They added that all the support and prayers the family has received from around the world have helped fuel Cooper’s recovery.

A family-friendly fundraiser to support Cooper’s recovery will be held on Oct. 16 from 1 – 6 p.m. at Whiskey River bar & Grill in Glenview. Tickets may be purchased here . Kids ages 9 and under may attend for free.

