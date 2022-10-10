Read full article on original website
Related
Russia, under pressure in southern Ukraine, captures villages in east
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian-backed forces have made some advances in eastern Ukraine, Britain said on Friday, even as Moscow's hold weakens in the south, where a Russian-installed official has advised residents to flee a region Russia claims to have annexed.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin expects newly mobilised ‘cannon fodder’ to last just weeks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to...
Russia says there were deaths in alleged Ukrainian shelling of border region
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded.
SFGate
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
Business Insider
Two Finnish guys 'annexed' a Russian diplomat's parking spot by painting it with the Ukrainian flag
The men "held a two-man referendum on annexing the parking spot for Ukraine" and got to work. The city of Turku decided not to correct it.
SFGate
NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed...
The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service
The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Not a Prayer in Hell’ Trump Will Testify Before the Jan. 6 Committee
The odds of Donald Trump actually showing up to testify under oath before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot are not great, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“Less than zero,” says co-host Kali Holloway, a columnist at The Daily Beast and The Nation.“I think that the panel’s probably aware that he’s not gonna show up, but I think this is the kind of thing that they have to do just to sort of, for lack of a better phrase, show they mean business.”The Jan. 6 panel voted unanimously...
Republicans Could Regret Their Own Laws on Think Tank Transparency
The GOP-led war on think tanks is officially about foreign money, but it could open the door to exposing secret backers of conservative research outfits, too.
Comments / 0