The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin expects newly mobilised ‘cannon fodder’ to last just weeks, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to...
SFGate

Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the...
SFGate

Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
SFGate

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed...
TheDailyBeast

The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service

The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
TheDailyBeast

‘Not a Prayer in Hell’ Trump Will Testify Before the Jan. 6 Committee

The odds of Donald Trump actually showing up to testify under oath before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot are not great, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal.“Less than zero,” says co-host Kali Holloway, a columnist at The Daily Beast and The Nation.“I think that the panel’s probably aware that he’s not gonna show up, but I think this is the kind of thing that they have to do just to sort of, for lack of a better phrase, show they mean business.”The Jan. 6 panel voted unanimously...
