1010 WINS is going FM on October 27!

Audacy, 1010 WINS and WCBS 880's corporate parent, released the following press release on Monday:

NEW YORK, NY – October 10, 2022 – Audacy (NYSE: AUD) is reinforcing its commitment to its local news business through a series of strategic decisions that will elevate its New York news gathering capabilities, distribution and editorial leadership for its market-leading brands 1010 WINS (WINS-AM) and WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM).

Beginning October 27, 1010 WINS, the most-listened-to news station in the country, will be simulcast on 92.3 FM, greatly improving its coverage reach throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Additionally, a historic new agreement with SAG-AFTRA will allow cross-utilization of anchors and reporters for both stations, which will enhance resource sharing and coordination to provide more cohesive and impactful coverage of the Tri-state area. This first of its kind collaboration will allow both stations to bolster their broadcast and digital news coverage, while maintaining their unique brands and specific areas of focus and expertise.

“At a time when quality journalism and local reporting is so critical, it was the ideal moment to make a strong investment in our news creation and distribution capabilities,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President, Audacy New York. “Audacy New York’s news organization, anchored by both 1010 WINS and WCBS 880, is the premier audio news outlet in the city and now more than ever we remain committed to serving our audiences as we have done so for over the last fifty years. These series of moves will solidify our earned position as the go-to trusted source for news, traffic and weather every day.”

Concurrently, Ben Mevorach has been elevated to Vice President of New York News and will oversee both 1010/92.3 WINS and WCBS 880. Ivan Lee has been promoted to Brand Manager of both stations.

“We are standing at the edge of an exciting new era for news in New York for our team, our advertisers, and, most importantly, our listeners,” said Mevorach. “1010 WINS and WCBS 880 will be in more places, covering more stories, creating more original content, expanding our digital footprint, and now offering listeners a crystal-clear FM audio experience. Both brands will retain their distinct identities but will now harness resources with the single mission of better serving our communities and reaching the next generation of news consumers.”

Mevorach’s career in print and broadcast news spans more than 30 years, including as Brand Manager of 1010 WINS since 1992. He began his career in Boston as a magazine writer and editor for international publication The Library Scene. He moved to radio in 1984 to work for legendary sportscaster Curt Gowdy before moving to New York in 1990 to help launch Long Island’s first local network news/talk show, “Good Morning Long Island.” During his reporting career, Mevorach has covered four presidential races, two major hurricanes, the 1986 explosion of the Challenger space shuttle, the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800, the September 11th terror attack on the World Trade Center, the 2003 war in Iraq, and many other major news events.

His work has been recognized with more than thirty awards for excellence in reporting, including the Associated Press, and is a three-time winner of the broadcast industry’s highest honor – the national Edward R. Murrow Award. In 2008, Mevorach was selected as an Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient, an award previously won by six United States presidents, Nobel Prize winners, professional athletes and nationally recognized leaders of industry. Mevorach has served on the advisory boards at Hofstra University and St. John’s University and has been an adjunct professor at the State University College at Old Westbury since 2007.

Lee started his broadcasting career in New York City in 2000 as a producer at 102.7 WNEW after a successful internship at the station. After a short time in West Virginia radio, he returned to the Tri-state area to be the producer for Mort Crim’s syndicated “News You Care About,” “Second Thoughts,” and the “American Spirit.” Lee was later promoted to Operations Manager at Talk America, which rebranded to Liberty Broadcasting. In 2004, he moved to WCBS 880 and took over as Operations Coordinator for the newsroom, and served as the producer of Yankees baseball. He later transitioned to a news editor for 1010 WINS in the fall of 2010 before being promoted to Assistant News Director in 2012. Since joining 1010 WINS, Lee has led the news and special event planning and oversees newsroom editorial and logistic decisions. Along with the previously mentioned positions, he has served as a talk show producer at companies like Greater Media and the Wall Street Journal radio network.

Beginning October 27, listeners can tune in to 1010/92.3 WINS (WINS-AM / 92.3 FM) in New York on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website.

Also beginning October 27, listeners can still listen to ALT 92.3 on 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website.

