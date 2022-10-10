ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Miguel Made A Surprise Performance At Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Residency In NY

By Sammy Approved
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GO9vk_0iTcFvTY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FJTE_0iTcFvTY00

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Miguel made a surprise appearance at notable New York jazz club Blue Note. He joined Robert Glasper during his one month long residency alongside other prominent entertainment figures like Emmy award winning comedian Chris Rock and Emmy award winning actress and producer Lena Waithe.

Glasper is currently hosting his one month residency at Blue Note, where he is set to perform a total of 52 shows across 26 nights, including Halloween weekend.

On Sep. 13, Blue Note Jazz Club announced its first wave of special guests for Glasper’s fourth annual Robtober residency. Artists Yasiin Bey, Lalah Hathaway, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Alex Isley and many more will join Glasper throughout his residency.

Glasper on his residency: “Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!”

This Robtober is set to be bigger and better, as Glasper gained inspiration from his recent residency at the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley. The three-day festival hosted by Dave Chappelle included performances from legends such as Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, Thundercat, Ledisi, and BJ the Chicago Kid. This fall, Glasper is planning another round of genre-bending curation across several themed nights, including tributes to Herbie Hancock and Meghan Stabile, the latter featuring Revive Big Band. Grounded in Black American Music, especially the jazz big band, the Revive Big Band redefines what the big band sounds like combining jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, blues & gospel for what is sure to be a special night of musical collaboration.

The legendary Glasper and Blue Note residency began in 2018. Glasper became the 4th musician to hold a month-long residency at Blue Note, joining a short list that includes jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea and Chris Botti. The residency was spotlighted in the New York Times, which proclaimed that Glasper is “probably the most prominent jazz musician of his generation.” Last year’s run saw numerous A-list celebrities and unannounced special guests, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R, and more. You never know what’s going to happen when Robert Glasper is live at the Blue Note.

Last night, Miguel surprised Blue Note’s audience after he hopped on stage to perform alongisde Glasper. Rock, Waithe and actor Gary Dourdan were also spotted in the audience.

Read more about Glasper’s Blue Note residency here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Robert Glasper Shares “Therapy Pt. 2” Song Featuring Mac Miller

Ahead of the Oct. 14 release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, pianist Robert Glasper has shared a collaboration he worked on with the late Mac Miller. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Glasper explained how the pair collaborated on the song years ago. “I was in another studio session and he called me one night like ‘What are you doing?’ And I said ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like ‘Word, ok.’”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Dr. Dre Wrote for Other Artists

André Romelle Young took on the moniker Dr. Dre in the early 1980s, working as a hip hop DJ and with the electro-funk group World Class Wreckin’ Cru before joining N.W.A. with Eazy-E, and Ice Cube in 1986. Parting ways with N.W.A, Dre went on to produce and pursue his solo career, releasing his debut album, The Chronic, in 1992, and a series of collaborative projects spanning 30 years.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade

(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
CBS News

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

David Banner gives his take on hip-hop culture at BET Awards

Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live debut of tribute track, Eddie

Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Madlib
Person
Terrace Martin
Person
Chris Botti
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Lalah Hathaway
Person
Gary Dourdan
Person
Chick Corea
Bossip

Fresh From The Ashy Abyss: Coach Stormy Wellington Offers ‘Low Vibrational’ Plate Explanation, Gets Re-‘Royalty’ Dragged

After “coach” and self-proclaimed “Queen of ControveSHE” Stormy Wellington went viral for referring to a member of her cult-like community’s plate as “low vibrational”, the Internet’s been in a finger-licking frenzy. 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s2dVKM9dt1 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 9, 2022
CELEBRITIES
The News & Observer

Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.

Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#New York Jazz#American Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blue Note Jazz Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
International Business Times

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023

Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Miko Marks Funnels Soulful Socio-Political Lyrics Into a Stunning, Musical Resurrection

This is being heralded as singer/songwriter Miko Marks’ comeback after decades out of the spotlight. After abandoning her music career in 2007 when the country music industry never really welcomed her, Marks had already committed to another try. That resulted in the official comeback full length in 2021, the terrific Our Country, arriving after 15 years of the singer taking time off the scene. Its striking combination of blues, rock, gospel, and country along with Marks’ searing voice, better represented her strengths, consolidated over the extended sabbatical.
MUSIC
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy