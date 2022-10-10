Read full article on original website
Related
Greensboro Police continue to struggle with staffing shortages
The Greensboro Police Department continues to need more officers and the interim chief said Thursday the department has needed to make some changes due to shortages. Right now, the department has 122 total vacancies: 108 are sworn vacancies but that includes 12 people in field training and 15 in the academy.
Sibling caretakers arrested: Disabled adult seen climbing out of window, calling for help in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story in about Forsyth County considering two programs to curb violence in the community. Two people were arrested after a woman was seen climbing from a bedroom window calling for help in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police were...
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person inside the Greensboro Plaza. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro creates office focused on community safety
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has created the Office of Community Safety (OCS) to bring together police, the community and city leaders around the topic of public safety. "Public safety is a community responsibility," said Latisha McNeil, the OCS division manager. "We are responsible for seeing the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
rhinotimes.com
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys
In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
wfmynews2.com
Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fight involving knife at Cummings High School in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) said EMS was called to Cummings High School Tuesday after two students were involved in a fight with a knife. The incident has been turned over to Burlington police. Police said the two students had cuts that were non-life threatening. There's...
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro apartments had 900 people on waitlist 8 weeks into construction
Greensboro is doing a few new things to help those facing homelessness. Some ideas include affordable apartments and safe parking lots for those living in their car.
'Just a bubbly person:' Woman found murdered in closet remembered by loved ones
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police said a man is charged with murder, accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Right before that happened, police said he rammed his roommate's car into another vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman...
'Better Together' | GCS Superintendent collaborating with families to address challenges in the school district
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools' new superintendent wants to hear from *you* about how to improve schools. Dr. Whitney Oakley held the first of several community meetings Thursday. Superintendent Oakley said like many districts, GCS is trying to get back on track after years of pandemic challenges. She's...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Love Your Block initiative in Greensboro takes hundreds of pounds of trash off the streets
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 100 residents and community volunteers met at Douglass Park on Saturday morning to pick up the bulk trash in Ole Asheboro that has become a chief concern for neighbors. What You Need To Know. A neighborhood in Greensboro has been working with the city...
Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0