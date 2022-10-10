ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro creates office focused on community safety

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has created the Office of Community Safety (OCS) to bring together police, the community and city leaders around the topic of public safety. "Public safety is a community responsibility," said Latisha McNeil, the OCS division manager. "We are responsible for seeing the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

