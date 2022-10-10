ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken right thumb continues. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyWabashValley.com

Ball’s ankle sprain confirmed, status for opener unclear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after an MRI on All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle and revealed no significant long-term injury. The Hornets said Ball’s return to full basketball activities will be “determined...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy