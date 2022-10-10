On Monday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal addressed his team’s failure to effectively run the football on Saturday versus the Tar Heels. Although the Hurricanes only had 42 yards on 24 carries in the 27-24 loss, the offense and QB Tyler Van Dyke passed for 496 yards. In comparison to the run game, the passing attack included a whopping 57 attempts from Van Dyke.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO