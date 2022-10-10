ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux lands in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A familiar, Baton Rouge based restaurant is planning to open its doors to a brand new location in Central. Central mayor, David Barrow, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is coming to Sullivan Road near Grand Settlement Blvd. in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
deathvalleyvoice.com

LSU football: Swapping Brian Kelly for Matt Rhule not in the cards yet

LSU football has gotten off to a decent 4-2 start this season. Although the Tigers have dropped games to opponents that fans aren’t used to losing to—Florida State and Tennessee—they also have a quality win over Mississippi State. It’s undoubtedly a rebuilding year for this program. Everybody who follows the Bayou Bengals knew this coming into the season. Yet, some have still called for Brian Kelly’s head throughout his first six games in charge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man airlifted following crash on I-10

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was airlifted to a hospital following a car crash on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
ZACHARY, LA
WJTV 12

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Improvements coming to roads in the College Drive area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “College Drive’s traffic has been pretty bad. I try to avoid it as much as possible, by driving on I-10 or going on Highland or Perkins because I mainly just had bad experience driving here,” Baton Rouge commuter Daniel Keaton said. Congestion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD searching for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Kaylen Gautereau, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Alello Drive area of Baton Rouge, police said. They added she is 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. The teen has blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

