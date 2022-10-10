ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NV

Comments / 10

Ray Mendoza
3d ago

it's illegal if the government not making any money off it.............

Reply
12
Mike Stewart
3d ago

I hope people realize that when Biden said he'd "pardon simple marijuana possession at a Federal level" there is NO SUCH THING AS A SIMPLE MARIJUANA FEDERAL CHARGE!💯🤔 This law has always been pushed by the individual state. In order to get a "Federal charge" associated with Marijuana one must also be convicted of a Federal charge regarding a Federal crime. Like Racketeering, and the sorts.💯 If you libtards doubt me, look it up yourself.

Reply
3
Related
8 News Now

Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash calls for stricter laws in Nevada

The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations. "He loved everybody," Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. "He loved life." Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person. "Those memories, we are so grateful that we have," she recalled. "Those last happy moments." The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on September 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. "This didn't just impact one person," Carter said of the crash. "This impacted several lives."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Lincoln County, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
County
Lincoln County, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Nevada State Police
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy