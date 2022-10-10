The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations. "He loved everybody," Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. "He loved life." Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person. "Those memories, we are so grateful that we have," she recalled. "Those last happy moments." The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on September 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. "This didn't just impact one person," Carter said of the crash. "This impacted several lives."

