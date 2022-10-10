Read full article on original website
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
WGNtv.com
Dean shares recipe for baked apple cider donuts
Dean Richards shares his recipe for baked apple cider donuts. • 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, at room temperature*. Reduce the apple cider: Stirring occasionally, simmer the apple cider in a small saucepan over low heat until you’re left with about 1/2 cup. Start checking at 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, etc until you have 1/2 cup. It takes about 20 minutes. If there are any spices or solids on top of your reduced apple cider, leave them. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
The Daily South
Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?
In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie
Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie With the onset of the cooler temperatures that autumn brings to Montana, can the food-centric holidays we celebrate be far behind? My thoughts turn to the delectable sweets that seem almost de rigueur,...
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
I Made Amish ‘Apple Goodie’ and It’s the Easy Weeknight Dessert We All Need
Apples are the ideal fruit to incorporate in a variety of desserts, from classic apple pie to apple spice cake and caramel apple scones. And while apples certainly shine in those desserts, sometimes, you want a quick treat that only requires a few steps and a handful of ingredients to make. For those occasions, this Amish Apple Goodie recipe is sure to do the trick.
The Daily South
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
How To Know If Vinegar Has Gone Bad
If you love collecting different vinegars for a variety of dishes and uses, you probably have a small stock pile in your pantry (via Real Simple). Maybe you don't exactly hoard vinegar, but it is also likely that you are not using your bottle everyday. Whatever the case may be, if you have vinegar that has been sitting on your shelf for a long time, you might be wondering if it is still good to use or if it has gone bad. It is perfect for both cleaning and cooking after all, so it'd be a shame for it to go to waste.
Eater
Edd Kimber’s Recipe for Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Is a Perfect Snack for One
If you, like me, are someone who loves to bake but does not have numerous children or an office full of coworkers to fob everything off upon, then you know what it is to have a few dozen cookies or a fully frosted layer cake that you are incapable of finishing in a timely manner. Yes, there are freezers, but they, like stomachs and ambition, have their limits.
Skillet Lasagna a comforting fall weeknight meal
I love to make lasagna, but it takes time to make. So, I created this Skillet Lasagna. It has the flavors of my favorite lasagna but takes about 15 minutes to make. It’s perfect for a comforting fall weeknight meal. The lasagna noodles are broken into small pieces, boiled and added to the meat sauce to absorb the flavor. A quick green salad completes the meal.
recipesgram.com
Choco-Coconut Dream Pie
This choco-coco dream pie is the ultimate chocolate and coconut combination! So rich and moist, this amazingly delicious pie is simple and easy to prepare – plus a perfect summer dessert choice. Smooth and creamy, try the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:. 8 ounces’ semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped...
Game Day Isn’t Complete Without Martha Stewart’s Crowd-Pleasing & Overloaded Nachos Recipe
Football season is here, and we’re ready to get all the stomach-rumbling appetizers ready for those game days. Martha Stewart has our backs yet again, making one of the most overloaded nachos recipes we’ve ever seen. And we seriously can’t wait to bring this to the next game day event!
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day
The Keurig K-Cup Elite makes a single serving of hot or ice coffee in an instant, and it's 42% off right now.
The Tucci family's must-have snack
For the Tucci family, a feast is not complete without one Italian staple. Zeppole are deep-fried doughnuts that Stanley Tucci calls "addictively delicious." Check out the recipe.
