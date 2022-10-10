Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
sneakernews.com
The Reebok Answer DMX Is Returning In Original Black/Gold Colorway
Having devoted a majority of its resources towards Allen Iverson’s debut signature sneaker, the Reebok Question’s successor – the Answer DMX – has quietly been celebrating its 25th anniversary, now set to release for the first time since 2013 in its OG “Black/Gold” pairing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Continues To Pull From The Archives With A “Legend Blue” Outfit
As the brand’s latest hybrid model – initially releasing this past May – Jumpman has been introducing the Jordan Two Trey in a bevy of adapted iconic colorways. From the more recent Air Jordan 1 “Bordeaux” to the heritage-filled styles of the “Bred” and “Concord” Jordan 11’s, the latter model’s staple color blocking is being explored once again unto the Two Trey in the iconic “Legend Blue” scheme.
sneakernews.com
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High Gets Ready For The Upcoming Lunar New Year
Nike, along with incorporating Asian culture in their designs, often commemorates many of the continent’s most iconic holidays. And with Lunar New Year just around the corner, the brand has prepared a Dunk High lightly dipped in Eastern influences. Unlike some of the Swoosh’s prior efforts — such as...
sneakernews.com
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Seldom Touches Of Hot Pink Embolden This Nike Air Force 1 React
The Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary has been boastful to say the least, exploring a multitude of disparate propositions from its wide-ranging roster each week. After extending a collection of silhouettes centered around the brand’s own 50-year celebration, the retooled Nike AF1 React is now imploring an unofficial Breast Cancer Awareness Month scheme.
sneakernews.com
A Vibrant Purple Strap Emboldens The Latest Nike Air Force 1 High “Moving Co.”
The Swoosh has been known to assume the position of various fictional businesses and professional ventures over the years, as Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design continues to dominate Nike’s latest inline collection based off a moving company. After receiving a bevy of low-tops and a seldom Air Max 97 proposition, the second Air Force 1 High to join the fold further harkens the established neutral-toned palette.
sneakernews.com
The Vintage “Bred” Aesthetic Is Applied To The Air Jordan 1 Mid
Most often injecting fresh life into Jordan’s first signature silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has continued to experiment with the tonal spectrum and various disparate textiles. Given its recent ubiquitous propositions, the latest offering is a heritage-filled return to the colorways that helped iconized the model. Near identical...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex
For years The Swoosh has held one of the most coveted and frequent collaborative partners in Jun Takahashi and Undercover. Employing its traditional use of affixed exterior panelling, the team-up has rendered a multitude of Dunk Highs, LDWaffles and most recently, a trio of Air Force 1’s reinforced with Gore-Tex tooling.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 90 Pairs Greys And Blacks With A Touch Of Red
Laser blue, snakeskin-inspired textiles, and double Swooshes have all appeared on the Nike Air Max 90 within the past week. And just when you’d think the brand would dial things up for the silhouette’s next colorway, they go and surprise, opting instead for a three-part palette we’re all well-accustomed to seeing.
sneakernews.com
Nike Equips The Air Force 1 “Just Do It” With A Hang Tag Holster
Over the course of the last month, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary fare has been rather simple in its design. And while that is, for the most part, true with this latest colorway, the pair — dubbed “Just Do It” — does feature several unique twists, from hang tag holsters to new, gilded branding.
sneakernews.com
The Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury “Memory Of” Returns In Two OG Colorways
Thanks to the efforts of Maison Margiela, we’ve witnessed many of Reebok’s classics shined through a high fashion lens. And following quite a few experimental styles, from tabi-toed Classic Leathers to Club Cs adorned with trompe l’oeil, the collaboration has begun to expand upon one collection in particular: “Memory Of.”
sneakernews.com
IRAK Takes A Minimalistic Approach To Their Upcoming adidas Sambas
Legendary graffiti crew IRAK, following their reunion with the Three Stripes back in 2020, is once again dressing up an adidas classic. But this time they’re taking a more minimal approach to design, opting to highlight the innate beauty of the Samba itself as well as the shoe’s signature white and black colorways.
sneakernews.com
The “Purple Mocha” Scheme Rejoins On The Air Jordan 1 Mid
The Jordan team over in Beaverton never seems to run out of propositions for its heralded Air Jordan 1 silhouette. As evident by its weekly processions and ever-disparate color combinations, the latest Jordan 1 Mid extends the “Purple Mocha” scheme recently employed unto the grade school-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 “Rui Hachimura” Features Bold Red Flair And Cracked Detailing
Rui Hachimura may not be a household NBA name yet, but his Jordan Brand family treats him like a leader in the next generation. As such, the Japanese hooper has quickly gotten his fair share of collaborations, with the latest arriving in the form of an Air Jordan 37. Akin...
sneakernews.com
Nike Brings Fuzzy Swooshes To The Dunk Low
Having been produced in a wide range of colors and materials, the Nike Dunk Low is certainly well-accustomed to deviating from the norm. And for its latest offering — colloquially entitled “Terry Swoosh” — the silhouette is continuing to embrace the unconventional, as it dresses up in a look far fuzzier than your average GR.
Comments / 0